Morgan Rogers stuns Man City with refusal to return to former club with ‘struggles’ cited

Man City manager Pep Guardiola may not be able to convince Morgan Rogers to return

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is reportedly ‘hesitant’ to move back to Manchester City, with it said that ‘struggles’ are playing on his mind.

Rogers spent four years on City’s books between 2019 and 2023. The attacker only ever played for the academy sides, though, and was sold to Middlesbrough in 2023, before moving to Aston Villa after impressing in the Championship.

Rogers has admitted that he was not “good enough” for City and was not the player they “expected” him to be.

He is now that player, though, as our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed the Citizens ‘love’ Rogers and are eager to bring him back to the Etihad.

Beyond the fact the article suggested it would take a mammoth offer for Villa to part with their star, Football Insider have issued another update which suggests City’s chances are minimal.

They state Villa are ‘confident’ of keeping Rogers, while the attacker himself is ‘hesitant’ to move back to City after ‘struggling to make his first-team breakthrough’ with the club.

It would be a risk for the England international to jump ship during a very successful period, anyway. Rogers has 13 goals and 11 assists for Villa so far this season, in what is the best season of his career, at the highest level – three goals and three assists have come in the Champions League.

Jack Grealish was similarly effective during his time at Villa, and while City would have felt he’d have continued his great form after his £100million move to the club in 2021, he has largely failed to get near it.

For Rogers, at 22 years old, in a very stable position and starring for a very promising team, though the upside of going to City and doing well would be fantastic, things could go very wrong if he went the same direction as Grealish.

It would be remiss to count out City trying their hand with a huge offer for Rogers, but he’d be able to say no, and that might well be the case.

