Swap deal? Aston Villa eye sensational move for Chelsea starter as Blues eye Osimhen alternative

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is on a list of potential targets at Aston Villa as they look to sign a striker before the deadline, according to reports.

The Blues are looking to bring in a new striker before the transfer deadline but could lose a forward of their own as Aston Villa eye the Senegal international.

Aston Villa have allowed Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby to leave for big fees during the transfer window, while Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Jaden Philogene are among those to have arrived.

And now Caught Offside claims Aston Villa are ‘open to the idea of taking a new striker in the final days of the transfer window’ with Chelsea striker Jackson ‘among the preferred names’ on their list.

Villa ‘have apparently been following him for over a year’ and the report adds:

‘Evaluations are currently underway to understand whether there’s room for concrete negotiations to take place, and a move for the Blues striker achievable, before the window slams shut for another few months.’

Roma’s Tammy Abraham and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin are also mentioned in the Caught Offside story, while Barcelona’s Raphinha is mooted as a potential late winger target.

There could be a possibility that Aston Villa embark on a potential swap deal for Jackson with Chelsea reportedly interested in signing Jhon Duran.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Duran is a potential outgoing that we should “keep an eye on” as Chelsea look to alternatives to Victor Osimhen.

Romano said on his Playback channel: “Chelsea’s interest in Osimhen has always been on a loan, but Osimhen wants a permanent deal. I would also keep an eye on Jhon Duran.”

And Romano brought an update on the future of Napoli striker Osimhen earlier on Wednesday, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I wanted to clarify the situation with Victor Osimhen as it’s another important story for the final days of the window.

“Some people have been mentioning Paris Saint-Germain, but the information I have is that the last contact between Osimhen and PSG was in the final week of July – that was the last moment that Osimhen, his agents, or anyone from the Napoli board spoke to PSG.

“So, for the moment PSG are not working on the deal for Osimhen, that’s the reality, and if it changes I will update you, but for now it’s absolutely not happening. I can guarantee, however, that Chelsea and Al Ahli are both still working on the Osimhen deal. Al Ahli already have an agreement with Napoli for €65m, so that’s okay, but what’s missing is the agreement between Osimhen and the Saudi club.

“Still, I can guarantee that Al Ahli are still working to convince Osimhen and to reach an agreement with him. But, Chelsea are also still there, while Ivan Toney could also be an option for both of these clubs if they don’t sign Osimhen.

“So, Ivan Toney could definitely be one to watch in the final days. It’s important to remember that Brentford are still asking for important money. They rejected a bid of around £37m-£38m from Al-Ahli in the past week, but conversations remain active with the club. Let’s see what happens there, and with the other clubs in England.

“Another Chelsea story that has been doing the rounds is with Axel Disasi’s future possibly being in doubt and with Newcastle one of the names linked. However, I have no concrete updates so far, it looks like a quiet situation at the moment. Let’s see what happens between Newcastle and Marc Guehi but for Disasi I don’t have anything fresh yet.”