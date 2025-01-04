Arsenal and Manchester United have been dealt a potential blow as Aston Villa are set to hold ‘talks’ over a ‘swap deal’ with Paris Saint-Germain.

Several Premier League clubs are understood to be in the market for a new striker this month and this has fuelled reports linking Randal Kolo Muani with a move to Arsenal or Man Utd.

The 26-year-old was on the radar of English teams after he shone for Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 23 goals in his 46 appearances.

PSG fended off competition from rivals to sign Kolo Muani, investing around £76m to sign the forward from the Bundesliga outfit.

His move to PSG has not gone to plan, though. Kolo Muani has only been a bit-part player for the Ligue Un giants and has scored eleven goals in his 54 outings.

Aston Villa star Jhon Duran has been in much better form this season after he came close to leaving the Premier League club in the summer.

The 21-year-old is behind England international Ollie Watkins in the pecking order at Villa Park, but he’s made the most of his opportunities, scoring 12 goals in his 26 appearances.

Duran’s stunning form leaves Aston Villa at risk of losing the forward in January or next summer and a report from Football Insider claims they are ‘set for talks’ with PSG over a ‘sensational cash-plus-player swap deal’.

‘Sources have already told Football Insider that the likes of Man United and RB Leipzig are among the potential suitors for PSG attacker in the January transfer window. ‘Now, another potential destination has emerged for the 26-year-old at Villa Park, in a move that could see another big name head in the opposite direction. ‘It is understood that PSG are due to hold a meeting with the Premier League side next week over a potential swap deal involving Kolo Muani and Jhon Duran.’

Aston Villa also have their eye on alternative targets as it’s emerged they have failed with a bid to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malan.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastien Kehl has addressed Aston Villa’s interest in Malan, admitting it is “not at all surprising” that they face a fight to keep the Netherlands international.

“Donny is an important player for us and has been our top scorer for the past two seasons,” Kehl said.

“It is not at all surprising to me that his qualities are arousing interest in the market. Nevertheless, he has great value for us.”