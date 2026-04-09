Aston Villa set asking price for Rogers as Man Utd, Arsenal ‘renew interest’ in England star

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers is attracting interest from Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Villans may have to accept offers for some of their best players this summer in order to comply with the Premier Leagues financial rules.

Champions League qualification seems like a must if Unai Emery’s side are to hang onto their best players in the summer and they are currently on course to do that.

Aston Villa are currently fourth in the Premier League, with the top five in the league now guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League, with Emery’s men five points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

One player they may end up sacrificing is England international Rogers with The Times claiming that he is ‘at the centre of a transfer tug of war this summer after Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea renewed their interest’.

Aston Villa’s valuation is ‘likely exceeding £80m’ as they have to pay Middlesbrough 20 per cent of any profit on a sale and the report adds that ‘potentially selling the 23-year-old would likely be the most straightforward way to alleviate some of Villa’s financial pressures and prevent potential rule breaches’.

READ: Man Utd must tell Barca to pay up or p*ss off over Rashford

The report in The Times continued: ‘Although Rogers prefers to play on the left flank, he is comfortable playing in several attacking positions, which makes him more attractive to the elite clubs. He is open to leaving and United and Arsenal want to strengthen on the left flank this summer. The left-wing position, along with central midfield, is an area United are looking to strengthen this summer.’

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness reckons qualification for the Champions League could potentially stop Aston Villa from needing a big sale.

Wyness told Football Insider: “If they qualify for the Champions League, then that will hopefully stop the Morgan Rogers type sale that would have to be done.

MAILBOX: Liverpool flop ‘worse than Andy Carroll multiplied by Cody Gakpo’

“There are five or six players that I don’t think would be missed that much within the Villa squad. And they could still raise some value, and that would be good to freshen up the squad.

“It’s avoiding those sorts of sales like a Morgan Rogers. That is the big move for Villa. That’s why the Champions League is so important and that they keep building for the future, bringing in some younger talent and freshen up the squad.

“There could be at least four or five that could go. And I don’t think the fans would complain about any of them, and they could be replaced at a reasonable level and make Villa even better. It’s the Champions League, I’m afraid, that’s what it’s all about.”

MEDIAWATCH: Liverpool make instant ‘sack decision’ as Salah ‘demanding head’ quotes invented