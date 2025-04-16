Shearer slams Rashford for role in Aston Villa exit to PSG in the Champions League

Alan Shearer has partly blamed Aston Villa forward Marcus Rashford for Paris Saint-Germain’s opening goal at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

PSG struck twice inside the first 27 minutes to give themselves a four-goal cushion on aggregate before Youri Tielemans got one back for Aston Villa before half-time.

Further Aston Villa goals from John McGinn and Ezri Konsa pulled Unai Emery’s side back to within a goal but they ultimately lost 5-4 on aggregate in their Champions League quarter-final clash.

Despite Rashford producing a wonderful performance to help get Villa back in the match, former Newcastle United striker Shearer pointed the finger at the Manchester United loanee for his “poor touch” in the lead up to PSG’s first goal.

Shearer said in commentary on Amazon Prime: “It was a poor touch from Marcus Rashford wasn’t it. Just on the edge of the 18-yard box. I could see what he was trying to do. He was trying to cut in on that right foot and bend it in there.

“But it was a poor touch that enabled Marquinhos to get the tackle in. As soon as they won the ball back, their first thought was ‘forward’. Villa were so open at the back, particularly down their right.”

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney added: “The first goal, they got themselves into a really good position and it’s exactly where you want Marcus Rashford. It’s a bad first touch, but as a forward you don’t expect to concede from there.

“From there I think Kamara should stay in the middle of the pitch after seeing Matty Cash has gone and give them that balance but he doesn’t, he gambles and goes in. From there Cash doesn’t run back quick enough and it’s a very dangerous position. Very sloppy.”

Reacting to their win on the night but defeat on aggregate to PSG, Aston Villa boss Emery said: “We were trying to visualise this morning. With the match we played there, competing fantastic, at the end the result, 3-1, made us a little bit upset, but it was not changing a lot.

“We were visualising to play with a different gameplan but with the same players and trying to threaten them with the opportunities we can have to threaten their weakness and use our power with Villa Park.

“It was fantastic for us with the crowd, with the supporters and how they are transmitting us their energy, and we are feeling strong here. They are very, very important in how we responded when we were losing 2-0 because they were supporting and helping us to get the opportunity to come back the result.

“We did it and we won. We were close to scoring the goal to equalise this match, but we didn’t achieve it. We have to be proud of the work we did.

“I’m demanding in how we can get better and better in the level we faced today and the level we faced in the Champions League. Now, in the Premier League we’re going to face the same level in Newcastle.

“Newcastle and Manchester City next week, this is really fantastic because our best test is against those teams and how we are responding, and how as well the supporters are enjoying.

“I think this is the process. We are building the team, a new structure and we are increasing our demands and standards. I want to get there with all the supporters of Aston Villa, the workers, the owners, the players and the coaches.”