According to reports, Aston Villa are plotting a shock move for Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, who will become a free agent this summer.

De Bruyne is one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, but he’s been marred by injuries in recent years and is one of the most valuable footballers who is set to become a free agent this summer.

The 33-year-old has started Man City‘s last four Premier League games and has been showing that he has more to give at this level.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League or the MLS in recent months, but he could remain in the Premier League.

A report from Sky Sports claims Aston Villa are among the contenders to sign De Bruyne as they have ‘internally discussed’ the possibility of signing the veteran midfielder.

Aston Villa have been ambitious in the transfer market under Unai Emery and this is expected to be the case in the summer as they look to sign Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio permanently.

The attacking duo could be joined at Aston Villa by De Bruyne, as they ‘could be interested in making an approach’.

It is noted that De Bruyne’s two ‘priorities’ boost Aston Villa’s chances of landing him.

‘Villa could be interested in signing the 33-year-old midfielder when he departs City. ‘De Bruyne’s reluctance to uproot his family and prioritising his football and home life when making a decision on his next destination has alerted several Premier League clubs.’

‘Four MLS clubs, Inter Miami – who hold his discovery rights, Chicago Fire, NYCFC and D.C. United have made enquiries over De Bruyne’s professional and financial expectations. ‘Serie A side Como are also doing checks to see if there’s any possibility of landing De Bruyne.’

In a recent interview, De Bruyne admitted he was a “bit surprised” that Man City did not offer him a new contract.

“I have not had any offer the whole year, they just took a decision,” De Bruyne said.

“Obviously, I was a bit surprised but I just have to accept it. Honestly, I still think I can perform at this level like I’m showing, but I understand clubs have to make decisions.”

He added: “I feel like I still have a lot to give. Obviously I know I’m not 25 any more but I still feel like I can do my job.

“I’m open for anything. I have to look at the whole picture. I’m looking at sporting, family, everything together, what makes the most sense for me and my family.

“I like to play football. I like to compete. That’s what I feel, so I can’t say that I want to quit because I still feel that whenever I’m in training I want to beat the guys.”