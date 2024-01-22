Aston Villa sign Nedeljkovic as ex-Liverpool midfielder tells right-back ‘not to be afraid’

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Serbian defender Kosta Nedeljkovic for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old full-back has joined from Red Star Belgrade, but will spend the rest of the season on loan with the Serbian club.

Nedeljkovic, a Serbia youth international, has made 12 appearances for Red Star this term.

Compatriot Marko Grujic, who once plied his trade at Liverpool, says Nedeljkovic must prepare himself for an entirely different challenge when he arrives at Aston Villa and tackles the Premier League.

“It would be crazy to say that it won’t be difficult for Costa, that is, that it will be easy to get games and minutes at Aston Villa,” Grujic told Mozzart Sport.

“First, he needs to overcome and deal with the big difference in the quality of the game and the opponent. So far he has played in Red Star, a club that dominates, has possession, attacks. He played in a team that was expected to break the opponent with offensive play.

“Aston Villa are playing great football with Emery, they are in a great position at the moment. But this is a team that is not expected to be in the top all the time.

“It is certain that it will be difficult for him, that he will need some time to settle down and be what he expects from himself, but also what they expect from him.

“When he comes to Birmingham, Kosta must be focused and motivated to the maximum. Only in this way will he be able to hope for success in the strongest league in the world. He must be willing to learn and listen, absorb from the older players.

“In the beginning, it will be difficult for him to be in the starting 11, but such teams count on more than 20 guys during the season. He has to accept that and find the points where he is better than the competition. There is no doubt that there are.

“They paid serious money for Kosta Nedeljkovic, taking into account the fact that he is a young player and from Serbia. They saw that it had a certain quality. They recognised his potential, which should be a wind at his back.

“He must believe in himself and not be afraid. He must not be afraid, but he will have to work a lot on himself. That’s the only way he can make a success in a big club.”