Aston Villa signing of former Man Utd man made easier by club’s desire to land Diego Carlos

Fulham's desire to sign Diego Carlos could mean an easier route to Andreas Pereira for Aston Villa

Aston Villa could be given a simpler route than most for Andreas Pereira, as his club, Fulham, want to sign Villa defender Diego Carlos this summer.

Villa have been very active in the summer transfer window so far. Unai Emery guided his club to the Champions League for the first time, with a fourth-placed Premier League finish, and wants his squad to be able to challenge in Europe.

Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana are among the big transfers made so far.

And GIVEMESPORT has suggested that Fulham man Pereira is on the radar of the Villans this summer, with admiration for the attacking-midfielder having gone up a notch since the end of last season.

Pereira was directly involved in 10 Premier League goals last term, and also has Chelsea and Marseille courting him.

The report states that Fulham have set the Brazilian’s price tag north of £25million, as they don’t want to lose him in the same summer as Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Palhinha.

But the Cottagers’ interest in Villa man Carlos could give the Midlanders the chance of an easier transfer than the other interested sides will be given.

Indeed, the Telegraph reports Fulham have stepped up their interest in the Villa man, who will be allowed to leave this summer. It’s said Marco Silva’s side at the frontrunners for the defender, despite interest from West Ham.

Villa, knowing there is interest beyond Fulham’s in Carlos, could broker a potential swap involving Pereira, so that the Cottagers know they will be the side who land the defender ahead of anybody else.

Indeed, Fulham don’t want to lose Pereira, but if they know it’s the only way they’ll get their favoured defender target, it’s surely a move that they will consider.

READ MORE: Summer transfer window 2024: Aston Villa still biggest sellers as Chelsea crown in jeopardy