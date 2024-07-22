Joao Felix is being linked with a move to Aston Villa.

According to reports, Aston Villa are close to an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur over a cash-plus-player deal, while Unai Emery wants to sign Joao Felix.

The Portugal star had a spell in the Premier League with Chelsea during the 2022/23 campaign. He struggled to live up to expectations as he scored four goals in his 16 appearances.

Felix to Aston Villa?

Aston Villa, Arsenal and Manchester United were linked with Felix before he completed his move to Chelsea after he fell out with Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone.

The 24-year-old spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at FC Barcelona and his future is in doubt this summer as the Spanish giants are yet to make his move permanent.

Felix has been linked with a move back to Benfica in recent days, while Mikel Arteta has reportedly ‘ordered’ Arsenal to sign him.

But Felix could end up at Aston Villa as The Sun are reporting that they are ‘lining up’ a move to ‘replace’ Moussa Diaby, who is set to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad for around £60m.

Aston Villa were reportedly unable to turn down Al-Ittihad’s bid, but they could soon turn their attention to signing Felix.

‘Unai Emery was not looking to move on the 11-cap star, but Villa could not turn down the huge offer. ‘Villa have re-signed Jaden Philogene, 22, from Hull for £12.6m but will target another forward. ‘Atletico Madrid exile Joao Felix is on manager Emery’s wishlist as the manager looks to bolster his attack.’

Ahead of their return to the Champions League, Aston Villa have been active in the transfer market as they have signed Philogene, Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen, Cameron Archer, Enzo Barrenechea, Samuel Iling-Junior and Lewis Dobbin.

Villa are also understood to be closing in on signing Belgium international Amadou Onana from Premier League rivals Everton for around £50m, while they are in talks over a swap deal with Tottenham Hotspur involving Jacob Ramsey and Giovani Lo Celso.

According to a report in Argentina, Lo Celso ‘will be a new Aston Villa player’ and he’s ‘expected for pre-season’, with the midfielder set to be included in a £20m cash-plus-player swap deal, which will see Jacob Ramsey head to Tottenham.

23-year-old Ramsey had a successful breakout campaign for boyhood club Aston Villa in 2022/23, but injuries limited him to just eight Premier League starts last season.

In an ideal world, Villa would presumably prefer to keep Ramsey, but his pure profit sale would be useful as the club look to make further additions to their squad in the coming weeks.