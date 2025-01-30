Arsenal are reportedly prepared to make a ‘new approach’ to sign Ollie Watkins and Fabrizio Romano has revealed Aston Villa’s stance’ on this transfer.

The Gunners need to sign a new striker before the January transfer window closes as Gabriel Jesus leaves Mikel Arteta with Kai Havertz as his only centre-forward option.

It has been widely reported that RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko is their top target, but they have moved to sign Watkins from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old is known to be an Arsenal supporter and is under contract until 2028.

Watkins is often wasteful in front of goal, but he’s still grabbed eleven goals and nine assists in his 32 appearances in all competitions this season.

Arsenal’s initial move – made shortly before Aston Villa’s Champions League clash against Celtic on Wednesday night – was swiftly rebuffed, but they are planning to make a second bid.

The first offer was worth around £60m and Romano has confirmed that the Villans “didn’t like” this bid for two reasons. They are also “determined” to turn down future proposals.

Romano tweeted: “Aston Villa are determined to reject a new approach from Arsenal for Ollie Watkins.

“Unai Emery wants Ollie to stay and Villa didn’t like the amount of the first bid (£60m), also the timing of the leaks ahead of the UCL game.

“#AVFC are focused on Jhon Durán to be sold to Al Nassr now.”

As mentioned, Villa forward Duran is also targeted by other clubs and he is closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

On Wednesday night, Romano revealed Duran’s move to Al Nassr is set to be completed.

He said: “Jhon Durán to Al Nassr, here we go! The story from earlier tonight is confirmed as documents are being prepared.

“Aston Villa to receive €77m (£64m) fixed fee plus add-ons, long-term deal accepted by Durán.

“Medical booked tomorrow and then he will travel to Saudi right after the flight to Saudi.”

Villa beat Celtic 4-2 in their final Champions League group game and Watkins was in the thick of the action. He grabbed a goal and two assists, but missed a penalty.

Duran meanwhile was an unused substitute and TNT Sports are reporting that he ‘gave goodbye gifts to teammates’ in the tunnel following Villa’s win against Celtic.

Speaking post-match, Villa boss Unai Emery remained coy when asked about Watkins and Duran.

“Tomorrow we can speak about the transfers. Maybe even next week,” Emery said.

“I don’t want to speak before it’s done. In football, anything can happen. The club is working. We need some players and sometimes players can leave. It is not time to speak out.”