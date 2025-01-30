Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran has been blasted for his “absolutely crazy” transfer decision after agreeing to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

The Colombia international joined Aston Villa from MLS outfit Chicago Fire during the 2023 January transfer window for around £15m.

21-year-old Duran was a bit-part player for Villa last season as he scored eight goals in all competitions, but he was linked with a move to Chelsea and West Ham last summer.

This move did not go through and Duran has been one of the surprise standouts in the Premier League this season.

Despite being behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order, Duran has 12 goals in 29 appearances for Villa and he’s produced several huge moments for Unai Emery’s side this term.

Duran has attracted interest from Premier League and European sides this month, but it’s emerged that Al Nassr are set to win the race to sign the striker.

Watkins is attracting interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal, but Duran is set to be the striker sold by Aston Villa as The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has confirmed that his medical has been “complete”.

He revealed: ‘Jhon Duran has completed a medical and is set to fly to Saudi Arabia to finalise his proposed move from Aston Villa to Al Nassr before the Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on Friday night.

‘A deal worth €77million plus add-ons has been agreed between the clubs and personal terms are in place on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

‘Villa do not intend to sell any other key players prior to the English market shutting on Monday night, despite Arsenal interest in Ollie Watkins.

‘The Athletic reported on Thursday an agreement in principle had been reached between the two sides, with personal terms in place on a five-and-a-half-year contract.’

Former Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has fumed at Duran’s decision to join Al Nassr. He said: “The John Duran thing I find absolutely crazy for a young man to burst on the scene and then disappear, because that’s what will happen to him, quite surely.

“Villa get to keep Ollie Watkins by the looks of it, and bye-bye to Jhon Duran that might just see Villa’s season kick start and see Ollie was playing with a smile on his face.”

Speaking on Watkins after Villa’s 4-2 win against Celtic on Wednesday night, head coach Unai Emery said: “I don’t want to lose him. It is good news to have an offer from other clubs, or interest, it is good.

“But we want to keep our sporting objective through the players we have in the squad.

“Every player can be in the market in case it is good for the club, the player and the team but to get this deal of course we are going to be very demanding as well and Watkins is our striker.”