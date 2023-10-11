Aston Villa star ‘tells inner circle’ he *already* wants to quit after ‘fall-out’ with Unai Emery

Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans has reportedly ‘told his inner circle’ that he wants out of the club having only signed for the Villans in the summer.

Tielemans joined Villa on a free transfer from Leicester in what at the time was considered to be quite the coup for Emery, amid interest from other top sides, but things haven’t gone particularly smoothly for the Belgium international.

He’s featured in every Premier League game this season but is yet to start, with Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara preferred at the base of midfield.

During the last international break, Tielemans reminded Emery that he “came to Villa to play”.

He said: “The situation is not pleasant. I told the manager that I came to Villa to play. He understands me, but at the moment, he prefers to play with the two midfielders from last season.

“He told me that soon, there will be a succession of games and I’ll get more playing time.

“I know that answer doesn’t get me anywhere, but what should I do? As soon as I get the opportunity, I want to take it.”

Football Insider claim he’s still ‘unhappy’ with his role and after a ‘fall-out’ with Emery, wants to move away from the club in January.

There are ‘strained relations’ with Emery and the 26-year-old has ‘told his inner circle he wants out at the earliest opportunity’.

Tielemans put pen to paper on a four-year deal in July but surely wouldn’t be short of suitors were he to push for an exit.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones provided an inside take on the midfielder’s frustrations.

“Villa are having a good season so far, and it’s impacting him personally. It’s frustrating for him, with the Euros coming up at the end of this season.

“If you were looking from an outside point of view, and you look at what’s happened to Tielemans’ career over the past couple of seasons, you might say it’s going backwards because of his game time and the influence he’s having over games.

“But this has to be a personal motivator for him. The only thing he can do is to make his mark and show Emery that he’s deserving of starts eventually, when he does get opportunities, which, for him, are hopefully longer than two or three minutes a game.”

