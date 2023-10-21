Aston Villa star laughs off ‘nonsense’ rift reports as he looks to make everyone ‘really happy’

Youri Tielemans has stated reports of a rift with Aston Villa manager Unai Emery are “nonsense” and he’s “working really hard” and is sure everyone will be “really happy” with his returns when he starts.

Tielemans was the subject of long-standing interest from Arsenal, as well as being linked to a number of other big sides over the past few seasons, as a result of some top performances for Leicester City.

Indeed, he was one of the star men for the Foxes, but nobody took up the opportunity to sign him as his contract was running down. As such, he became available on a free transfer in the summer, when Aston Villa snapped him up.

So far this season, he’s yet to miss a game, but has never started, and the most minutes he has played in a game were 45, on the first game of the season, with the midfielder regularly only getting a handful of minutes.

He openly stated in September that he “came to Villa to play” and the following month, it was claimed he was ‘unhappy’ with his role for the Villans, and that a ‘fall-out’ with Emery had led him to look for a move away just a short while into his spell.

Now, he has squashed those rumours, and stressed that he is working hard to ensure when he does play, he’s doing the right things.

“It’s a different challenge. But I felt like I earned my place at Leicester and that’s what I need to do here. Maybe it takes more time than it took at Leicester but I’ll take that time,” he told The Times.

Indeed, the midfielder’s place at Leicester was gained after a good loan spell ensured it was known he was one of the better options, whereas he’s yet to show his true potential at Villa, compared to those who were already doing so when he joined.

“I’m working really hard and I’m becoming a better player and whenever I get to start showing that I’m sure everyone will be really happy.”

He has also hailed Emery for his support since he joined the club.

“I get sent all of that, I see all of that and I laugh because it’s nonsense. The manager has been really supportive since the start and we’ve got a really good professional relationship so sometimes I really have to bite my tongue,” Tielemans added.

