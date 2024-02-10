Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins vows to shatter goalscoring record – ‘I’m not going to stop’

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has vowed not “to stop” as he’s “going to get to 100” Premier League goals and “push on from there” after reaching 50.

Watkins has consistently performed in a Villa shirt since he joined from Brentford in the summer of 2020. There’s not been a season yet in which he’s failed to pass 10 goals for the Villans.

Now in his fourth season, not only has he passed 50 goals, but he recently reached 50 goals in the Premier League alone.

He recently passed Dion Dublin as Villa’s third-top scorer in the Premier League, before then becoming only the third man to reach half a century of Premier League goals for them.

Only Dwight Yorke (60) and Gabby Agbonlahor (73) stand between Watkins and the all-time Aston Villa goals record in the Premier League.

The Englishman has now vowed to push on and beat both of those men, as he wants to achieve a century of goals and then go even further.

“I knew I’d play in the Premier League one day but if you told me I’d score 50 Premier League goals for a club like Aston Villa, the amount of appearances then I would’ve said you’re lying,” Watkins told Aston Villa’s official website.

“I’m delighted to reach this milestone, it’s a very proud moment for me but I’m not going to stop here, I’m going to get to 100 and push on from there.”

Watkins will join an elite list if he’s to reach 100 Premier League goals. Indeed, only 34 people have ever crossed the century mark in the competition, and obviously nobody has done it exclusively for Villa – though Yorke does have over 100 goals.

There seems to be no reason why Watkins can’t surge past Villa’s top scorers and the 100-goal mark. His best tally in a season is 15, and he’s already at 11 this season.

Given he’s now 28, he should be in his prime, and if that lasts for the next two or three years, he could certainly take a big chunk out of the required goals there are for him to score.

