Shay Given has heaped praise on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez after a “phenomenal” moment in Sunday’s win at Arsenal.

The Argentina No. 1 had a fairly quiet afternoon as a misfiring Gunners side received a huge dent in their Premier League title hopes, losing 2-0 at the Emirates.

Emi Martinez will always love Arsenal

Martinez has not enjoyed the best of times when returning to Arsenal in recent years but will be delighted to leave with a clean sheet and all three points.

Despite a lot of questionable comments following his £17million move from Arsenal to Aston Villa in 2020, Martinez insisted that he will “always love this club”.

“I think it was 10-11 years I was here at Arsenal,” he said.

“I came here as a lad and left a man. I’ll always love this club.

“I’ve worked with Mikel [Arteta] and I know how good he is.”

Martinez was singled out for praise in what was a solid defensive performance from Unai Emery’s side, especially in the second half.

The 31-year-old made a huge save in the first half, denying Leandro Trossard from close range. It was a great save, but the Arsenal forward had to score. It was a sitter.

That miss came back to haunt the Gunners and former Aston Villa and Newcastle goalkeeper Given has praised “one of the best goalkeepers in the world” for his “phenomenal” save.

“The one time I think they did get past him [Diego Carlos] they’ve got Emi Martinez to thank,” he said.

“This is a phenomenal save, [Ezri] Konsa should pick up Trossard on this occasion but watch this for a save, this is at 0-0.

“What a brilliant save this is, you know you’ve got one of the best goalkeepers in the world, an actual World Cup winner – you see his celebration there (after the save).

“This angle is absolutely magic from behind the goal, you know you do them exercises, you do them drills in training all the time, you spin off the post and maybe one save you get that.

“That’s a phenomenal save from the big man.”

