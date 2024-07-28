Aston Villa submit offer for wantaway Man City star, with Guardiola prepared to agree to terms

Aston Villa have lodged an offer to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City

Aston Villa have reportedly lodged an offer to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, via a transfer route that it’s said Pep Guardiola will agree to.

Villa have rarely made a misstep in the transfer market since Unai Emery has been at the helm. The only questionable transfer, now that he is seemingly disrespecting the club and pushing to leave, was that of Jhon Duran, but he made soon be shipped out to West Ham.

Other than the striker, the players that Emery has signed have made solid contributions, and those that have been signed this summer all look like quality assets.

While questions can be asked of the transfer, Man City midfielder Phillips could soon come through the door, as per Football Insider.

Villa lodge offer for Kalvin Phillips

Indeed, Villa have reportedly submitted a loan offer for the midfielder.

It’s amid Phillips’ push to leave City, after two underwhelming seasons, with Guardiola hardly giving him a sniff – the midfielder has played 380 Premier League minutes in two campaigns.

While Man City are looking to get rid of Phillips permanently – a stance the midfielder shares, having told them he wants the opportunity to settle under another manager – it’s believed they would be willing to accept a loan offer if they have to.

Villa continue to see competition from Everton in the chase for Phillips.

Their interest has been well reported of late, and they are in need of a holding-midfielder after Villa themselves signed Amadou Onana from the Toffees.

As such, were Villa to beat them to the snare, they’d have got a couple of wins over Everton in the transfer window, and the latter would likely look elsewhere for midfield talent.

