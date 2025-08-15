Aston Villa have reportedly held discussions with Arsenal over a move for a forward, who will be given the ‘final say’ on the potential switch.

Arsenal have had quite a busy summer. They have so far signed six players, sold two and three have left on free transfers.

One of the signings made was winger Noni Madueke, from Chelsea, and the Gunners are still interested in Eberechi Eze, who can also play out wide.

Madueke’s signing has meant there are three left wingers in the Arsenal squad, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard there, and Eze – though he looks more likely to head to Tottenham – would further crowd the area.

According to Football Transfers, with tangible progress on a new contract for Trossard hard to come by at the Emirates, there seems to be a chance the Belgian could move on.

The report states internal discussions between Aston Villa and Arsenal have gone on in regards to the potential signing of Trossard.

Villa first approached the Gunners for the forward in January, but were told he was not for sale as a new contract was being negotiated.

Now, though, it’s reported that the decision ‘will be left entirely up to’ Trossard.

However, Villa are not the only club who want to sign the Belgian forward from Arsenal this summer. Football Transfers reports that Brentford have also made contact over him.

That’s as they want to sign a proven Premier League attacker to strengthen their front line. With Yoane Wissa’s ongoing push to leave the club and join Newcastle – with it suggested the Magpies want him as soon as possible – a new signing will be ideal.

Trossard, with 46 goals and 35 assists in 208 Premier League games between Arsenal and Brighton, is certainly an experienced Premier League player.

If given regular assurances of a starting role, it’s reported Trossard could be open to a move away. That is of course something Arsenal now can’t offer him with fresh talent coming through the door.

The report does also suggest that there could be an agreement on fresh terms at the Emirates, so it remains to be seen in Trossard stays or goes.

But it feels unlikely that the Arsenal forward will get close to the 28 games he started in the Premier League last season, when his responsibilities were both as a central striker and a winger, given the arrivals of Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres.

