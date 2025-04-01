According to reports, Aston Villa are plotting a ‘tempting offer’ as they interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero.

The World Cup winner established himself as one of the leading centre-backs in the Premier League following his move to Tottenham, but he has missed most of this season due to injury.

The 26-year-old has only made 14 Premier League starts this season after missing games with toe and hamstring issues, but he returned to action before the international break.

Romero‘s long-term future at Spurs appears to be in doubt, as he has been heavily linked with an exit in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a report from GiveMeSport claimed Spurs are ‘poised to give Romero an ultimatum’ ahead of the summer.

‘Influential figures behind the scenes are poised to give Romero an ultimatum as he will be pushed to sign a new Tottenham contract or leave during the summer, according to GMS sources.’

READ: Ten reasons why this Premier League season has not been entirely sh*t



‘The north Londoners are aware that La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid could be prepared to make a substantial offer if he is put on the market. ‘Although GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham have refused to rule out the possibility of sanctioning Romero’s departure ahead of next term, their preference is to keep him and offer a giant contract which would see him leap to the top of the wage bill.’

Despite lingering interest from Real Madrid, a new report from Football Transfers claims Aston Villa are ‘circling’ with Romero ‘wanting an exit’.

The report suggests Spurs are close to admitting defeat with Romero as they are ‘preparing for his exit’.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Postecoglou simply told ‘Europa League or bust’ as Tottenham patience wears thin with underachiever

👉 Ranking the Premier League ‘Big Six’ by magnitude of their 2025 summer rebuild

👉 Ten transfer requests welcomed by Premier League clubs ahead of the summer window



The report explains: