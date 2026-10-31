Aston Villa to sue Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher over ‘unacceptable insults’

Aston Villa have said that they will begin legal action against Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher over “unacceptable insults” towards the club and its fans.

The Villans released a statement on their social media on Friday night, signed by chairman Nassef Sawiris, insisting that the Premier League club ‘will initiate legal action’ against Carragher with Aston Villa vowing to ‘not allow anyone to stop our ascension’ to the top of football.

The statement read: ‘Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the Club and its fans. Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football. Nassef Sawiris, Chairman.’

Carragher received criticism from Aston Villa fans for suggesting that head coach Unai Emery would be interested in taking the Manchester United job if offered to replace Michael Carrick.

Carrick has been coming under increasing pressure in recent weeks and was given a ‘stay of execution’ after Man Utd’s recent 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Speaking on Stick to Football, Carragher said: “I think Unai Emery is unbelievable with what he does year after year. That amount of change, players needing time to settle and he does it year after year.

READ: Man Utd told to give Unai Emery ‘the f***ing keys’ and an ‘open chequebook’ to leave Aston Villa

“But the reason I’m going to go back at Villa fans is I can’t believe that a manager who is so successful in the Europa League, take a player, if you’d won the Europa League three of four times surely you’ll then want to go for the Champions League.

“Aston Villa will never be Manchester United. I just think he didn’t do well at PSG or Arsenal, and maybe that’s because of egos in the dressing room and that sort of thing. But surely he would want that opportunity to manage a giant again. There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not.

“So Real Madrid will take Manchester United’s best player, they did it with (Cristiano) Ronaldo. And they will be teams below Aston Villa, and they’ll take their players or manager, so shut the f*** up Aston Villa fans. Aston Villa will never be Manchester United.”

After telling Aston Villa fans to “shut the f*** up”, Carragher said on social media: “It was a joke after the stick Villa fans have given me over saying Emery may fancy joining Man Utd.

READ: Man Utd: New Carrick sack timeline emerges with chances of Emery joining as ‘break clause’ revealed

“I hope these clown clips show me praising Emery/Villa like I have done for years & saying how pleased I was you won [the 2026 Europa League] in Istanbul.”

Carragher: Maybe I shouldn’t have used an expletive

Explaining it further on The Overlap, Carragher said: “I just think Unai Emery is the best manager in the league and if you’re Man Utd you’re thinking ‘what’s the best we can get?’. I’m not saying he’ll go – I’m just saying if it was me I’d ask the question.

“Certain managers are good at certain clubs and that’s Emery. He reminds me of Rafa [Benitez]. I think your own ego if someone said ‘that’s your level’ would say ‘no I’m not’. That was my point.

“It’s grew arms and legs. I ended up telling them to [expletive] which maybe I shouldn’t have done but it was all in jest because they’ve been all over my social timeline. I was saying [expletive] off my socials.”

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