Aston Villa know what price will land them Nicolas Jackson, as they have confirmed midfielder Joao Gomes as signing No 3 this summer.

Villa have confirmed signing No 3 for the summer on Monday, with Gomes joining from Wolves. The fee for the Brazilian is believed to be £34million, with an extra £4.2million in potential add-ons.

The capture follows those of fellow midfielder Johan Manzambi, as well as centre-back Modou Cisse.

But the Villans are also losing Morgan Rogers, and want to find a new attacking talent to add to the side and fill the gap he’ll leave.

They have been linked with Chelsea attacker Nicolas Jackson at various points over the last couple of years, and Football Insider has revealed his price tag.

It’s said the Blues will demand £60million for the services of the attacker this summer.

Villa are said to be more keen on a loan deal initially, as they’d like to have time to decide on whether they want to sign Jackson permanently.

For his part, it’s said the former Villarreal attacker – who worked with Unai Emery there – is happy to reunite with him at Villa.

Villa spoke about Jackson during Rogers sale

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Villa spoke to Chelsea about moving for Jackson when they were negotiating the £117million sale of the attacking-midfielder to the Blues.

They sounded the London club out over the availability not only of Jackson, but fellow attacker Alejandro Garnacho.

Jackson is viewed as a major target and plans to sign him are going to accelerate amid Rogers’ departure, according to sources.

While Garnacho is in view, it’s believed he’d rather go elsewhere this summer.

READ: Romano reveals how ‘surprised’ Arsenal were beaten to Rogers by Chelsea; Diomande latest

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed the winger wants to go to Roma, where there’s been a loan offer made for him.

However, the Italian club are pushing hard for the signing of Crycensio Summerville, which could mean Garnacho is put on the back burner.

Whether or not that would make the winger move open to a move to Villa remains to be seen.

But at the moment, the priority over the two Chelsea frontmen at Villa Park is Jackson, and the club are believed to be confident that a deal can be done.

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