Aston Villa reach ‘total agreement’ to squash Spurs hijack fears with Emery set to land £25m signing

According to reports, Aston Villa have reached a “total agreement” with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund to sign Netherlands international Donyell Malen.

The 25-year-old is in his fourth season with Dortmund and he’s attracted interest from the Premier League after he scored 13 goals in 27 Bundesliga appearances in 2023/24.

Malen has been linked with several Premier League sides but Aston Villa have emerged as his most likely destination after they stepped up their interest in the forward at the start of this month.

The Dortmund star – who is often used as a winger or centre-forward – is due to be out of contract in 2026, so the Bundesliga side have opened the door to letting him leave this month.

Last week, a report from Caught Offside revealed Spurs were considering hijacking Villa as they ‘weigh up a move’ for the Dortmund star.

The report added:

‘One name Spurs like in attack is Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen, who is expected to leave this month and who is also on Aston Villa’s list, CaughtOffside understands.

‘Tottenham are also keen on Malen, but Villa look to be ahead in the running for the Dutchman’s signature at the moment as they are already well underway in negotiations, with talks now at the final stage on the player side

‘Some distance remains between the clubs in terms of the player’s valuation, so that could still leave room for other teams interested in being able to join the negotiations. Tottenham are now discussing internally whether or not to enter strongly into the conversation.’

However, it appears Spurs did not move quickly enough as German journalist Patrick Berger revealed on Monday morning that Aston Villa have reached a “total agreement” with Dortmund to sign Malen this month.

He said: “TOTAL AGREEMENT between Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa over a permanent deal for Donyell Malen (25/🇳🇱). Clubs have agreed on a transfer fee of €25m plus €5m add-ons, with €3m guaranteed. Only minor details remain to be finalized.

“Malen is not expected to travel with the team to Kiel today as he prepares for his move to Villa Park.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is also reporting that Villa are set to land Malen. He said: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Donyell Malen from BVB, here we go!

“Agreement reached with Borussia Dortmund for €23m plus €3m add-ons fee. Medical and formal steps to follow soon to seal the deal. The total agreement also with the player.”