According to reports, Aston Villa are interested in signing Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi, who is ‘resisting’ a loan transfer to Tottenham.

Disasi has been used sparingly this season, making 17 appearances across all competitions since Enzo Maresca’s arrival in the summer.

The Frenchman joined Chelsea from AS Monaco for around £38million in August 2023.

He has been pretty average since moving to the Premier League, gradually falling further and further down the centre-back pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

👉 January Transfer Deadline Day 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365… 👈

The Blues are expected to be busy on deadline day, with several of their players being linked with an exit.

Tottenham have registered an interest in Disasi as Ange Postecoglou contends with an unholy amount of defensive injuries.

Postecoglou recently brought in Kevin Danso from RC Lens but is reportedly eager to add Disasi before the January transfer window closes.

There is also interest from Aston Villa, however. Unai Emery allowed Diego Carlos to join Fenerbahce this month and has now sanctioned the loan departure of full-back Kosta Nedeljkovic.

MORE ON CHELSEA…

👉 Premier League five-year net spend table: Man City above Liverpool; Man Utd second

👉 Chelsea are still ‘woefully sh**e’ despite £1bn spend; Liverpool star steps up amid Bournemouth ‘audition’

👉 Man Utd ‘back-up option’ for Tel revealed and £80m star could still be ‘part of a deal’

Disasi would provide some much-needed defensive depth and Telegraph Sport says Unai Emery’s side are ready to ‘do battle’ with Spurs for the signing.

The report says Disasi has ‘so far resisted a loan move to Tottenham’ with Chelsea ‘braced for a last-gasp approach from Villa’.

It is claimed that Spurs and Chelsea have ‘agreed a £5million deal’ for the 26-year-old to move on loan for the rest of 2024/25 but the player appears to be reluctant.

Interestingly, Villa have offered more to take Disasi for six months but Chelsea have rejected their loan bid ‘because they believe Villa to be a greater rival for Champions League qualification’, leaving him in ‘limbo’.

Despite there being no agreement between the two clubs, Disasi has ‘agreed terms’ with the Villans while he continues to ‘resist giving the green light to Spurs’.

Emery’s side will ‘try again for Disasi’ on deadline day and if no agreement can be reached, he will likely reluctantly accept a temporary move to Spurs.

Following Trevoh Chalobah’s return from his Crystal Palace loan, Disasi risks being left out in the cold for the rest of the season if he does not leave on Monday.

There is also interest in Chelsea’s Joao Felix, with AC Milan ‘leading the way’ to sign him on loan after allowing Alvaro Morata to leave.

Villa and Spurs are also interested but the Blues would rather loan Felix abroad than to a Premier League rival.

Chelsea are ‘working on’ a couple of incoming transfers as well, with Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly on their ‘radar’.

👉 READ NOW: Premier League winners and losers: Forest, Hurzeler, big-game Arsenal, Amorim, Everton, Guardiola