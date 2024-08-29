Aston Villa transfer blow as European club plot hijack to sign ‘top target’ with £37m sale ‘close’

Aston Villa reportedly face serious competition in the race to sign Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida before the summer transfer window closes.

The Premier League side have been active in the transfer market this summer as they have added more depth to their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

The summer transfer window closes on Friday night but Aston Villa could make one or two more signings before the deadline.

Geertruida has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Premier League this summer as he has been one of Feyenoord’s standout performers in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old broke into the Netherlands squad last year and he contributed with 13 goal involvements in his 34 Eredivisie appearances last season. Most of his appearances for Feyenoord have come at right-back but he is capable of playing in various positions across the defence.

The versatile defender has been linked with Liverpool amid claims he could reunite with former Feyenoord boos Arne Slot, but Aston Villa have emerged as his most likely Premier League destination in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Aston Villa have added Lutsharel Geertruida to their shortlist as he remains also on RB Leipzig’s radar.

“RB Leipzig wanted Geertruida already last summer, Villa are monitoring him as a potential new option.”

However, a fresh update from Romano claims RB Leipzig have selected Geertruida as their ‘top target’ to replace Mo Simakan, who is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Romano revealed: “Al Nassr and RB Leipzig are closing in on the Mo Simakan deal for a fee close to €45m (£37m), final details being sorted.

“As exclusively revealed yesterday, Al Nassr are on it… and PL were not in concrete talks despite reports.”

He added: “RB Leipzig’s top target to replace Mo Simakan is Lutsharel Geertruida!

“Talks start with Feyenoord for the centre-back as Simakan is close to Al Nassr move. It’s Geertruida the top target for Leipzig, who’s also in the list of Aston Villa since July.”

Villans boss Unai Emery recently explained why August has been a difficult challenge.

“Because we play three matches before the international week,” Emery said.

“After August and after the break we have to play a lot of matches and because the transfer window is open and some players joined the last week before West Ham and are not fit completely.

“This is the same for every team – August is difficult and different – still one match to play this week against Leicester but in the balance we have to try to be consistent.”