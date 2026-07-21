Aston Villa reach decision on £105m double Chelsea swoop

Aston Villa have held talks for Chelsea pair Nicolas Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho but are only looking to sign one this summer, according to a trusted source.

Aston Villa have completed deals for Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes so far this summer, and Morgan Rogers’ £117million sale to Chelsea will bolster their financial position and also give Unai Emery extra money to spend in the market. Manzambi has arrived from Freiburg in a club-record €70m (£59.5m) deal to replace Rogers, with Emery plotting moves for a new winger and striker next.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Sunday that Villa hold interest in Jackson and Garnacho, and The Athletic have now provided an update on the situation via their latest Dealsheet.

Villa have ‘held talks regarding the possibility of signing Garnacho‘, and ‘recently explored signing Jackson permanently’, too.

West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville and Paris Saint-Germain’s Ibrahim Mbaye are Villa’s main targets out wide, but Garnacho is also on their shortlist.

However, Garnacho and Jackson both moving to Villa Park appears unlikely, as the report reads: ‘If Garnacho moved elsewhere, or Villa decide against him, Summerville and Mbaye would remain the wide options. That could allow Villa to strike a deal for his Chelsea team-mate, Nicolas Jackson.’

READ: Can Chelsea really be Morgan Rogers’ ‘dream club’? Did Villa push him out?

Emery is a ‘long-standing admirer’ of Jackson after he gave the centre-forward his breakthrough at Villarreal.

Jackson could join Villa to replace one of Ollie Watkins or Tammy Abraham. Watkins is a target for Fenerbahce, while Villa are open to suitable offers for Abraham but not actively looking to sell.

The most likely solution currently is that Villa move for either Summerville or Mbaye and ramp up their interest in Jackson.

Aston Villa weigh up Garnacho, Jackson moves

That could give Roma a clear run at Garnacho. The Serie A club are interested in both Garnacho and Summerville as they chase a new left winger.

Chelsea want £45m from Premier League clubs for Garnacho, or £40m from non-Premier League sides.

Jackson, meanwhile, is rated by Chelsea at a huge £60m. Villa would surely fancy their chances of getting him for a slightly lower price.

The Senegal striker spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he managed 11 goals and four assists in 34 matches.

The move would have become permanent for £56m if Jackson started 40 times for Bayern, though chiefs at the German club quickly stated that was never going to happen.

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