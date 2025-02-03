Chelsea defender Axel Disasi with the Spurs and Aston Villa badges

Aston Villa have reportedly won the race to sign Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi after he “said no” to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Unai Emery’s side are among the biggest spenders in Europe this month as they have actively looked to strengthen after booking their place in the Champions League knockout stages.

The sale of Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr has raised funds as they have brought in Donyell Malen, Andres Garcia, Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.

Asensio’s loan move to Aston Villa from Paris Saint-Germain was completed on deadline day and Disasi is also set to join the Premier League side before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea paid around £38.5m to sign 26-year-old Disasi from AS Monaco during the 2023 summer transfer window but he’s only made six Premier League appearances this season.

Tottenham Hotspur have been chasing Disasi as they have desperately looked to sign a new centre-back, but they have been rejected by the defender, who is heading to Aston Villa.

On Monday night, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed a “deal is in place” for Disasi to join Aston Villa on a straight loan deal.

He said: “Axel Disasi to Aston Villa, here we go! Deal in place on loan with salary covered, matching loan fee offered by Tottenham.

“Disasi said no to Spurs all day long as he only wanted to join Aston Villa since 10 days ago. No buy option included.”

He added: “Loan fee for Axel Disasi to Aston Villa will be £5m with salary covered.”

