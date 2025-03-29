According to reports, Aston Villa have been provided a ‘significant boost’ as they have been offered ‘fresh hope’ in the race to sign Noni Madueke.

Unai Emery has done a superb job since joining Aston Villa as they have broken into the Champions League and reached the quarter-finals of this season’s competition.

To cope with the rigours of competing in the Premier League and Champions League, Aston Villa have bolstered their squad in recent transfer windows, with Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio, Axel Disasi and Donyell Malen joining the club in January.

Aston Villa are among the sides competing for Champions League qualification ahead of next season as they are three points adrift of fifth-placed Manchester City.

Villa are also expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer, with permanent deals for loan pair Rashford and Asensio likely among their priorities.

Chelsea winger Madueke is another option amid reports suggesting the Premier League giants are ‘frustrated’ with the England international.

A report from GiveMeSport claims Madueke is valued at around £30m and Aston Villa have been provided a ‘significant boost’ with them ‘leading the race’ to sign the winger.

Chelsea are said to be offering ‘fresh hope’ to Aston Villa as they are ‘beginning to give indications that they will entertain offers when the transfer window reopens in the summer’.

The report claims ‘there is increasing confidence that Chelsea are prepared to cash in if a strong bid that allows them to make a marginal profit is tabled’ with Villa ‘leading the race’ ahead of Newcastle United.

Regarding Villa’s stance on Rashford, the report adds: