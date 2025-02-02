Aston Villa have been tipped to go after Joao Felix and Axel Disasi

Aston Villa have been tipped by Stefan Borson to secure a double Chelsea raid, for Axel Disasi and Joao Felix, but given two loans can’t be made from the same club, one will have to be bought permanently.

Villa are very active at the back end of the transfer window. They’ve landed a £64million transfer fee for the sale of Jhon Duran to Al Nassr, and have two forwards on the way in as replacements.

Indeed, it’s been confirmed by insiders that agreements are in place over loans for Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.

A third forward in the form of Felix is being courted, as is Disasi, who Chelsea reportedly blocked Villa from landing a few days ago, before Tottenham got involved in the transfer race.

Borson has tipped Villa to go for both Blues men anyway, but the Premier League rules state no two players can be signed from the same club on loan, meaning there’s a catch in the pursuit.

“I suspect the Duran deal will fix the PSR problem and also allow them some capacity to potentially do a deal, so I think that’s one to watch,” Borson told Football Insider.

“There is certainly talk that they might go and try and buy Felix from Chelsea. Ideally, they would loan both Felix and Disasi from Chelsea, but the interesting thing there is that you can’t have two loans from the same club.

“I doubt they want to buy Disasi, which means if they want Felix, they are going to have to pay for him permanently.

“I think Villa will be able to do a deal if they wanted after selling Duran, but it doesn’t mean that they didn’t have a PSR problem in the first place. I just can’t see that, logically, you would sell Duran now if you didn’t need to.”

