Aston Villa will have to raise their offer for Donyell Malen

Aston Villa have reportedly been told by Borussia Dortmund that they’ll have to offer more than they currently have on the table for Donyell Malen if they want to land him.

Villa have risen towards prominence in the last couple of seasons. They finished last season fourth in the Premier League, confirming Champions League football, and are eighth at the moment, but within four points of the top four.

Unai Emery has reportedly identified a new winger as a priority to help the push back towards the top. It was claimed of late that they’d seen £15million turned away by Dortmund for Malen.

Now, Football Insider reports Dortmund have declined an £18million offer for the forward, who has five goals this season. That’s as they are holding out for a bigger fee for him.

The report claims Dortmund have told Villa they want between £25-30million for the Dutchman. As such, Villa know they must increase their bid if they want the deal to be done.

Villa could potentially up their offer once Jaden Philogene has left the club. He was re-signed in the summer, but has started just twice in the league since.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that a £22million deal plus add-ons to Ipswich is agreed, with only the medical standing between Philogene and a permanent transfer to the Tractor Boys.

If Dortmund were to accept an offer on the lower end of the scale they have pointed Villa to for Malen, Emery’s side would have lost almost nothing between the sale of one winger and the signing of a new one.

That is ideal, given the financial constraints after their summer transfer business.

