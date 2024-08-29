Aston Villa plan re-signing of former star if rebel leaves, as forward ‘would prefer’ Villans

Tammy Abraham will be approached by Aston Villa if Jhon Duran leaves this summer

Aston Villa will reportedly ‘make a formal move’ to land former striker Tammy Abraham if they can get Jhon Duran out the door in the final days of the transfer window.

Abraham spent a season on loan in the Championship with Villa in 2018/19, scoring 25 goals, as well as one in the playoffs, as he helped the Villans reach the Premier League. He then went back to Chelsea for two seasons, before moving to Roma.

He has been with the Italian side for three seasons – though he missed much of last term through injury – and he’s scored 37 goals.

Abraham was reportedly closing in on a move back to England, with West Ham, of late, but now is in talks with AC Milan, which would mean staying in Italy.

But Villa are lurking, and according to Football Insider, if they can see the back of fellow striker Duran, they will ‘make a formal move to hijack’ Milan’s transfer.

Duran scored the winner against the Hammers this season, but was actually agitating for a move to the London club for much of the summer, even making the Hammers sign on a social media live video in a suggestion that he thought he was destined for the club.

As such, it seems some at Villa would be willing to see the back of him.

MORE ON ASTON VILLA FROM F365

👉Man Utd move for Raheem Sterling but Juventus still favourites to sign Chelsea outcast

👉What every Premier League club must do before Friday’s transfer deadline

Abraham is their favoured replacement, and there should be no problems on the player’s side if they go after him. According to the report, Abraham has ‘told friends that he would prefer to rejoin Villa’ than go to any other interested English club.

Whether he takes the same stance in regards to a move to Milan remains to be seen.

But that Abraham wants to go back to a club where he scored the most league goals in a single season in his career is no surprise.

Whether or not any interest remains in Duran, after West Ham decided to instead go after Niclas Fullkrug earlier in the summer, is unclear.

READ MORE: Aston Villa seek quality Barcelona attacker after Felix failure, with Emery UCL plan clear