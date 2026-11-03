Unai Emery reservations about taking Man Utd manager job emerge

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has certain “reservations” about replacing Michael Carrick as the Manchester United boss, according to a report.

Carrick is still in charge of Man Utd, despite the Red Devils being just a place above the Premier League bottom three on goal difference.

Man Utd have not won any of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Man Utd co-owners INEOS, though, are planning to stick with Carrick until the international break at least.

However, the Premier League giants are doing work behind the scenes on potential replacements for Carrick.

Unai Emery is a manager that Man Utd have a lot of admiration for, with the former Arsenal boss having transformed Villa.

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Emery led Villa to Europa League triumph last season and has made the club a regular in the Champions League.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that Man Utd are interested in appointing Emery as their manager should they decide to sack Carrick.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Aston Villa do not want Emery to leave for Man Utd, either now or at the end of the season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “As I stand by my information, Manchester United, important people at Manchester United, consider Unai Emery as the ideal coach to become the future figure to build the future of Manchester United.

“So, he’s super-appreciated by very influential and important people at Manchester United, but we need to respect Aston Villa.

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“We need to take in consideration Aston Villa, and Aston Villa absolutely count on Unai Emery.

“When I say Aston Villa, I mean, the director, Roberto Olabe, the other director, Damian Vidagany, the chairman, everyone at the club consider Unai Emery absolutely crucial figure for present and future of the club.

“Unai Emery is in control of everything at Aston Villa.

“Unai Emery decides also together with the directors about the transfers, so several things, several things being coordinated by Unai Emery.

“So, Unai is more than a coach, is more than a manager at Aston Villa, and they have no intention to lose Unai Emery, especially mid-season but also in general. They want to continue with Unai, and they trust their process.

“Then I keep telling you, just telling you how things are. Man Utd consider Unai Emery as a fantastic coach, so that’s the reality. On the other side, there is Aston Villa position.”

Unai Emery stance on taking Man Utd manager’s role

It has now emerged that Emery himself has reservations about leaving Villa for Man Utd.

According to journalist Dean Jones in FlashScore, the Spaniard is not sure about “the structure” at Man Utd.

Jones, who has almost 126,000 followers on X, has reported: “The Spaniard is understood to have considerable reservations about the structure at United, particularly the level of involvement from senior figures in football decisions and the difficulties experienced by previous managers working within the same system.

“There are also questions over how much the club have evolved despite the considerable money invested in the playing squad.

“Emery is enjoying his current position at Villa and would need considerable convincing that a move to Manchester represented the right next step.”

TEAMtalk, too, has reported that Man Utd face a stumbling block in their pursuit of Emery.

The reliable transfer news outlet has stated: ‘Sources believe another opportunity at one of the world’s biggest clubs would be difficult for Emery to ignore, particularly given how his previous spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal both ended without the success he would of hoped for.

‘A return to a major European stage, this time in the Premier League with United, carries obvious appeal. However, he would be unlikely to enjoy the same degree of control and power at United that has underpinned his achievements at Aston Villa.

‘That difference is viewed as a potential stumbling block that could ultimately prevent him from becoming United manager should the club decide to move on from Carrick.’

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