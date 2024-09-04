Ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has reacted to Aston Villa missing out on one of their top summer transfer targets.

The Birmingham club had their sights set on Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida as Villa manager Unai Emery was keen to strengthen the right back position to give himself options in a busy season.

However, the Dutch club were seeking £30 million for him which meant Villa needed to sell players to make way for the defender. This deal never came to fruition which disappointed Villa fans.

This allowed German club RB Leipzig to swoop in and sign Geertruida for a fee of £25m in a late deadline day deal with the right-back agreeing to a five year contract at the Bundesliga club.

The former Tottenham midfielder Rafael Van Der Vaart has given his opinion on the 24 year old’s decision to join Leipzig over Aston Villa.

“A really good step, I think. This is a nice intermediate step. It’s really a perfect club for him,” the Dutchman told Voetbal Primeur.

“He is very calm and can also play in midfield. Not many defenders can do that,” the pundit continued. “I thought it was a relief when I saw him play.”

Emery has had a busy time with it in the transfer window but is pleased with who they signed to help bolster their squad for the Champions League. He spoke to the press on their business in the transfer window and the high demand of playing in the Premier League and Champions League.

The Villa manger said: ” “I’m very happy because we did the things we were planning at the beginning. The squad we have now, with some important players like Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara and Emi Buendia who are coming back progressively and feeling good.

“It is very difficult. Very, very difficult, but this is football. We are in the best league in the world. It is the most difficult because every match we face against West Ham, Arsenal, Leicester City tomorrow, they are all difficult to get three points. Through the Premier League you usually can get your first objective which is to play in Europe and hopefully the Champions League.

“We are excited and motivated. We are really being connected to our supporters, enjoying playing together playing in the Champions League. If we want to play in it again then we have to be consistent in the Premier League.

“Last year we finished two points ahead of Tottenham and every game we fight for three points. Brentford then finished two points behind the previous season. We are very, very motivated and we know our way. To be intelligent, working hard always and very, very demanding. Even more than last year and more than other teams as they have more potential than us to be in the top four, top five.”

Aston Villa will face Everton on Saturday night football after the international break.



