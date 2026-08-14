Aston Villa are advancing on one deal but another has hit the rocks

Aston Villa have ‘reached an agreement in principle’ on personal terms with a World Cup star, and are negotiating club terms, while a second deal has hit the rocks.

In recent days, Villa’s signing of Matteo Ruggeri from Atletico Madrid has been confirmed. They have also been working on a right-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in their sights.

A recent report suggested they were increasingly likely to land the West Ham man, and Football Insider‘s latest report is on the same lines.

They state Wan-Bissaka has ‘reached an agreement in principle’ to join Villa this summer.

He’s said to be closing in on a move to Villa Park, with negotiations ongoing with the Hammers over the final fee – believed to be in the region of £20-25million.

It’s suggested the right-back has been keen to return to the Premier League, having last season been relegated with West Ham, and since impressed at the World Cup with DR Congo.

Palhinha move off despite agreement

Villa have seen a few players open themselves up to moves to the club in recent days. Indeed, it’s been revealed Joao Palhinha has told Bayern Munich of his desire to head there, having accepted terms with Villa.

But Florian Plettenberg reports the English club are offering Bayern a loan with an option to buy, and Bayern are rejecting the proposal as a permanent transfer remains their priority.

Palhinha is said to be waiting for a decision after telling Villa he was ready to join.

In an update, Plettenberg stated the Villans can and only want to loan in Palhinha, and club talks are ongoing to find a solution.

Our friends at TEAMtalk also suggested in recent days that Bayern were looking for the Portuguese midfielder’s permanent exit.

For Villa, who have had to be careful with their spending this summer due to financial regulations, it seems a deal would be tough to pull off if not on loan.

They have found ways of landing players they wanted this summer with buy options, but have struggled to get others over the line.

The trail seems to have gone cold on Nicolas Jackson as Villa found it tough to agree deal structure that worked for them, and it appears at the moment that the same may be true of their pursuit of Palhinha.

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