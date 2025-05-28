‘Visibly intoxicated’ Aston Villa flop ‘urinates’ and ‘hospitalises’ two ‘provoked youth players’

Aston Villa flop Nicolo Zaniolo has been accused of being ‘visibly intoxicated’, urinating in the Roma dressing room and hospitalising two youth players.

The Italy international was on loan at Aston Villa last season in the Premier League but only managed nine starts in his 25 appearances in the league.

Zaniolo, who is contracted to Galatasaray, spent the first half of the season out on loan at Serie A side Atalanta before joining Fiorentina for the second half of the campaign.

And now extraordinary accusations have been brought against the former Roma midfielder with the Fiorentina player displaying ‘violent and unjustifiable behavior’ after the Primavera Youth semi final at Viola Park on Monday.

Fiorentina beat Roma in the final and Zaniolo is said to have visited both dressing rooms with claims that an argument broke out between the Viola midfielder and youth players at his former club.

And now Roma have issued a statement, in which they outline some very serious accusations against Zaniolo, it read: ‘On the evening of May 26, following the Primavera semi-final match Fiorentina vs AS Roma at Viola Park, Nicolò Zaniolo (Fiorentina first team) unlawfully entered the Roma dressing room area accompanied by an associate, despite lacking accreditation.

‘Witnesses report Zaniolo appeared visibly intoxicated. He urinated in Roma facilities, provoked players, and, without verbal exchange, physically struck Mattia Almaviva and violently pushed Marco Litti against a bench.

‘Litti had recently undergone shoulder surgery. Both players required hospitalisation: Almaviva received a 10-day recovery prognosis, Litti 21 days.

‘AS Roma stands firmly by its youth players and is appalled by the violent and unjustifiable behavior witnessed at Viola Park.

‘We trust that the institutions will act decisively to ensure accountability and protect the values of Italian football.’

Zaniolo now risks a lengthy ban if the accusations are proved, with the FIGC investigating, but he insists no physical altercation took place.

The Fiorentina player claims: “At the end of the match, I went into the locker room to congratulate the Fiorentina lads, then passed through the Roma room to salute and compliment them on their season.

“However, at a certain point they started to insult me, so at that stage, to avoid the situation degenerating, I preferred to simply leave.”

Writing on his Instagram story, Zaniolo issued an apology for reacting badly and losing his temper, he added: “I want to apologise with all my heart for what happened yesterday.

“I know that I reacted badly and I take full responsibility. I went there with the sole intent of giving a positive sign, to show my solidarity with the lads in a difficult moment after the match.

“Unfortunately, I was verbally provoked by a young lad and, my mistake, lost my temper. It is a mistake that weighs on me, especially as I know that I ought to be setting an example to the younger players.

“However, I wish to clarify that the facts of the matter are very different to the version given and on my part, other than a verbal discussion, there was no physically aggressive behaviour.

“I know that I left some people down with this incident, but I hope you can understand that it was not my intention to disrespect anyone. Having said that, I renew my apology.

“Now as a man, a sportsman, and a person who loves this world, I want to rebuild and look forward with humility.”

