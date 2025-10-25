Liverpool have reportedly reached a verdict on whether Jurgen Klopp could make a ‘sensational return’, while Arne Slot is ‘one game away’ from a crisis.

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as he ran out of steam and decided that he needed a break from football management.

The beloved former Liverpool boss has since returned to the game as the Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull and it remains to be seen whether he will ever manage again.

After leaving Liverpool, Klopp indicated that he may never return to management and would only consider another spell in the Premier League if he were to return to Anfield.

Now, Klopp has revealed that he is content with his current life and is not counting the days for a return to management, although it is not out of the question that he may return to Liverpool one day.

In response to these comments, a report from Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke claims Liverpool have a ‘dramatic verdict on his sensational return’, with it looking “highly unlikely” at the moment.

“I’m sure neither party would rule anything out. Jürgen Klopp had a great time at Liverpool and he’s so well thought of,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“At the moment, it’s highly unlikely that Klopp would make a return to Liverpool. There would have to be some dramatic circumstances for a return to Anfield for the German.

“It seems he’s quite happy in his role at the minute working for Red Bull and being out of coaching.

“Obviously both parties would never say never. And if opportunity came along, it’s probably something the club would find hard to turn down. But yeah, I don’t imagine him sort of rushing into anything. I think it’s unlikely that Klopp will return.

“But he has said in the past if he was to return to English football, there would only be one club he could go to and that would be Liverpool.”

Talk over a potential return for Klopp has ramped up amid Liverpool’s dire run of form, with Slot’s side losing four straight games in all competitions before their 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the week.

Still, the Reds need to follow this up with another win against Brentford to boost their Premier League title hopes, and O’Rourke has argued that they are “one defeat away from a possible crisis”.

“It’s a big period coming up for Liverpool, it was a big win in their midweek Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt,” O’Rourke added.

“They desperately needed that victory to end the rut that had set in, having suffered four defeats in a row for the first time since 2014 I think.

“Obviously, results dictate whoever the manager is, if you’re not performing well enough and not getting results, it brings pressure.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, whether you’re Arne Slot, who won the Premier League with Liverpool last season, or anybody else.

“At any big club, you’re only one defeat away from a possible crisis.

“As you said, it’s a big period for Liverpool, they’ve got a tough game away to Brentford this weekend and they really can’t afford to drop too many more points in the Premier League if they are to keep pace with the leading pack in Arsenal.”