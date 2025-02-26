Atletico Madrid have reportedly eyed one of Manchester United’s summer signings as a potential recruit this summer.

Having spent just over £182million on five players during the 2024 summer window, United added Patrick Dorgu for £27million in January but there is talk of wholesale changes in 2025.

Given the concerns over Ruben Amorim’s style of play and his wishes to stick with a formation that favours three defenders at the back, a lot of players have been left alienated, playing in a system they don’t yet understand and one that doesn’t play to their strengths.

One player who fits this narrative is Manuel Ugarte who has been inconsistent, like many others, and had to contend with multiple different midfield partners such as Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Toby Collyer.

Despite his deal running until 2029, he is reportedly being targeted by Atletico Madrid. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Diego Simeone has a few options in mind to strengthen his midfield this summer.

Two midfielders listed are Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi who both are difficult deals to complete for different reasons. Guimaraes would be an extremely costly deal given his stature at St James’ Park while Zubimendi has multiple suitors in England and abroad.

Their last target on the list is United’s Ugarte, who signed for the club in the summer of 2024, penning a five-year deal in a deal worth £42million.

The report states: ‘Finally, Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte is also on Atletico’s wish list. The Manchester United player is not having the expected prominence at Old Trafford, which could facilitate his departure in the next transfer window.’

Given that there is likely to be a transfer revolution this summer given their incredibly poor form, it is naive to rule out a departure for the midfielder who has struggled for consistency.

An offer to join a thriving side where his aggressive-tackling nature would be championed would certainly be tempting given United’s shocking form that has left them 15th in the Premier League.

Ally McCoist calls out Ugarte transfer

During the draw with Everton, Ally McCoist commented on the Uruguayan midfielder during the TV commentary on TNT Sports.

Ugarte has been known for his fire and passion and was later embroiled in a tunnel dust-up with James Tarkowski, with the pair sharing plenty of words across the 90 minutes but McCoist claimed that he lacked the true ‘intensity’ during the game.

“But United have got to lift and start asking questions of opponents. You need to ask a question of the opposition back-four. They haven’t done that.

“I just think about the middle of the park, Casemiro has been slightly better but I look at Ugarte, I’m not seeing it with him at this moment in time. I’m really not seeing it. Those two aren’t really handling the intensity.”