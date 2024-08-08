Samu Omorodion is reportedly on his way to London for medical at Chelsea

Chelsea are believed to be just hours away from sealing a deal for Atletico Madrid starlet Samu Omorodion with the Spain Under-21 international reportedly set to travel to London today in order to complete a medical ahead of the £35m move.

Reports coming out of Spain suggest that the player is readying to make the trip to London and that the announcement of a deal is imminent.

Omorodion is set to depart the Spanish Olympic party briefly in order to complete his move before rejoining the squad for the gold mdeal match.

It has been widely reported that Chelsea will pick up Omorodion, while Conor Gallagher is set to go the other way in a seperate but associated deal with the Spanish club.

Gianluca Di Marzio has also claimed the finer details of both deals have been sorted out between Chelsea and the Spanish club although there has been no comment on Gallagher’s desire to join Atletico.

According to the reports, Enzo Maresca’s team and Atlético “finalised everything” for the English midfielder and the 20-year-old on Wednesday.

The striker plans to go to London in the “next few hours” to complete the necessary medical testing and sign the Chelsea contract.

According to the writer, Epic Sports had a pivotal role in these agreements, with Francesco Facchinetti handling all the details in Madrid.

Days after scoring on his La Liga debut for Granada against Real Madrid, Omorodion signed with Atletico Madrid last summer.

Omorodion was loaned by Atletico to Alaves right away, where he finished his rookie season with eight goals in 35 games.

He has scored once throughout Spain’s journey to the final of the Olympics and will pick up a medal with the team.

The sale of Omorodion will help Atletico obtain money to get Julian Alvarez, after the Argentine attacker agreed to sign after Man City accepted a £81.5m bid for the Premier League star.

It is believed that personal terms have now been reached with Alvarez, who will sign a deal worth an initial £64.4 million for Man City with possible add-ons of £17.1 million.

Chelsea have already spent a significant amount on reinforcements this summer with an estimated £115m splashed on the recruitments of midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga and Omari Kellyman, plus goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Caleb Wiley, winger Estevao Willian and striker Marc Guiu.

In addition to selling winger Omari Hutchinson and defenders Ian Maatsen and Lewis Hall, they have also let go of Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, and Malang Sarr on free transfers, and Gallagher is almost ready to move to Spain.