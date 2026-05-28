Julian Alvarez picks between Arsenal and Barcelona after four-hour meeting – ‘made it clear’

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, who is an Arsenal and Barcelona target

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are set to suffer a huge blow in their quest to bring Julian Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium, with Barcelona now in the advanced stages of getting a deal done for the Atletico Madrid striker, according to reports.

Despite signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025, Arsenal are keen on signing Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez won the Premier League and the Champions League with Manchester City, and Arsenal believe that he would be a great signing for Arteta’s team.

Arsenal have already held talks with Alvarez’s representatives, but Barcelona are now pressing ahead in their quest to sign the 26-year-old.

According to Sport, Barcelona sporting director Deco held a meeting with Alvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, for ‘more than four hours’ on Wednesday afternoon in a hotel in Barcelona.

The meeting was encouraging for Barcelona, who are now planning to make a bid of €90million (£78m) for the Argentina international striker.

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The report in the Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication has reported Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Alvarez and has noted: ‘During the talks between the club and the player’s representatives, the sporting director conveyed the need for Julián to take a step to clearly demonstrate his priority.

‘The aim was for Atlético to understand that the striker’s desire is to wear the Barça colours despite pressure from other major European clubs.

‘And at Barça, they believe that has already happened, and they conveyed this to him.

‘The Argentine, in his own way, has already taken a stand, and this stance would have been key in getting the agents, at least directly, to agree to a face-to-face meeting with Barça for the first time.’

Arsenal target Julian Alvarez wants to join Barcelona

Sport journalist Carlos Monfort has reported on X that Alvarez is close to agreeing on personal terms with Barcelona.

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Monfort wrote on X at 10:27am on May 28: “Barca are considering sending a formal offer in the next few hours for Julián Álvarez for 90 million + bonuses.

“Personal terms with the player are very advanced after yesterday’s meeting.

“This is moving fast!”

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs has further decimated Arsenal’s hopes of landing Alvarez by reporting that the striker has made it clear that he wants to join Barcelona.

Jacobs wrote on X at 10:39am on May 28: “Barcelona’s dream target remains Julian Alvarez. Deco has been holding meetings since January, as revealed on @talkSPORT.

“Alvarez has made it clear he wants to join Barcelona if the clubs agree a fee. Atletico Madrid are currently asking for more than Barcelona paid when they signed Antoine Griezmann in 2019.

“An opening bid is expected.”

Alvarez joined Atletico from Man City in 2024 and is under contract at the Spanish club until the summer of 2030.

The striker has scored 49 goals and given 17 assists in 106 matches in all competitions for Atletico so far in his career.

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