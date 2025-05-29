Arsenal have been told that a move for an Atletico Madrid superstar they are pushing ‘hardest’ for would cost a ‘huge fee’ given his form and previous transfer value.

The Gunners spent a lot of the season just gone without a central striker. Indeed, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz were both sidelined for a while, meaning Mikel Merino had to play as a stand-in striker for some time.

As a result, and given Mikel Arteta wants to go a step further, he’s been tracking some elite No.9s, and it’s reported that his side are ‘bidding hardest’ to sign Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

Sporting director Andrea Berta knows him from his time at the Spanish giants and wants to sign him.

But Arsenal insider Charles Watts cannot see the move having legs. He has told Caught Offside that reports on the potential signing seem ‘a bit fanciful’.

He states Alvarez is ‘happy’ in Spain by all accounts, and not ‘pining’ for a return to the Premier League.

The main reason Watts can’t see the transfer having legs, though, is due to the finances. He states that after Alvarez’s £80million signing for Atletico last year, and the fact he has been a ‘huge success’ since then – with 29 goals and seven assists – it would take a ‘huge fee’ to prise him away.

Watts also states that while Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres would ‘not come cheap’ they would come ‘significantly cheaper’ than Alvarez.

Sesko reportedly has a £62million release clause and Gyokeres has reportedly been the subject of a bid worth £59million.

Sporting CP vice-president Francisco Salgado Zenha has suggested, though, that as yet there have been “no offers” for Gyokeres.

That said, it is believed that the value of the reported bid – whether or not it has been lodged – will be enough for any interested sides to land the Swede.

There is seemingly competition from Chelsea for Gyokeres, who are now said to be keen on rushing through a deal ahead of the Club World Cup.

However, it’s believed they are closing in on the signing of Liam Delap, and it remains to be seen if they’d look to sign two central attackers in the same window.

