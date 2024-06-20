Atletico Madrid ‘target Chelsea striker’ after rejecting bid for key frontman

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid could be set to swoop for Nicolas Jackson just a year after his move to Stamford Bridge from Villarreal.

Jackson, 23, scored 15 goals in his debut campaign for the Blues, but often drew criticism from some fans and pundits for his performances.#

Atletico target Jackson

Chelsea went on to finish sixth in the Premier League but will compete in the Europa Conference League after Manchester United’s FA Cup win saw them qualify for the Europa League.

The Blues are in the market for a striker and have already seen a bid rejected by Atleti for 20-year-ols Samu Omorodion, according to BBC Sport. But according to reports carried by the Mail, Diego Simeone’s side are now keen on Jackson. The article says Chelsea will reject the offer despite Jackson voicing his displeasure at the departure of boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Enzo Maresca is now in at Stamford Bridge and a striker is high on the priority list. Romelu Lukaku, 31, spent time on loan at Roma last season and is set to leave the club. Earlier this season, he opened the door to a move to Saudi Arabia despite rejecting one last summer.

“Everyone only went to Saudi Arabia after I could sign there, I was scared for a while,” he told Belgian media.

“[Now] Saudi Arabia would not stop me. The level there will only rise, to a much higher level than many people think. More and more footballers will tend to play there.

“Also because of how the fans there experience football. The infrastructure still needs to improve, but all the big top European clubs know: ‘Saudi Arabia is coming.’ You already see that in boxing, golf, Formula 1.”

Lukaku insists he is the master of his own destiny. Chelsea are reported to want 43m euros for him, and Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on a fourth reunion, after Chelsea, Manchester United and Roma, after taking over at Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

“A lot of people like to talk, maybe because I don’t have an agent. But I’m going to decide. I control my situation myself.

“I am going to make a choice and once I will explain it, everyone is going to agree with me. Look, every time I decided to stay or leave somewhere, it turned out to be the right choice because of certain factors — for example my rapport with the coach”, Lukaku said. “It’s like a relationship with a woman. If it doesn’t click anymore, why stay together?”

Chelsea open their Premier League campaign by welcoming champions Manchester City on the weekend of August 17.

