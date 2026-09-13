Attempting to understand why Erling Haaland wasn’t offside for Manchester derby winner

The Manchester derby was decided by a solitary Erling Haaland goal – but there were many who felt it shouldn’t have counted due to offside.

There was plenty of controversy upon the first meeting of the Manchester rivals this season, with Phil Foden’s red card for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes – who went unpunished despite seeming to have done similar – a major talking point from the first half.

But it was the awarding of Haaland’s goal in the second half that will prove most divisive, especially with it being the only goal that decided the game in Manchester City’s favour.

Read the full article on Planet Football.