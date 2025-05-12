Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have both been called out for “making observations to get attention” after their reaction to the Nottingham Forest owner incident on Sunday.

The final day of the 36th round of this Premier League seasonhad some big moments. In it, Forest confirmed European football for next season, but they gained the point they needed by drawing with already relegated rivals Leicester City.

After the final whistle, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis stormed onto the pitch and appeared to be remonstrating with his own club’s manager, Nuno Espirito Santo. The owner has since stated it was a “demonstration of passion” for the club after frustrations over one of his players’ injuries.

But before that reveal, pundits Neville and Carragher had hit out at Marinakis. Carragher stated he was “embarrassing” and told him to “get off the pitch”.

Neville then stated that it was an “absolute joke” from Marinakis, and he followed up by posting on X: ‘Scandalous from that Forest owner. Nuno should go and negotiate his exit tonight with him! The Forest fans, players and manager do not deserve that.’

In response, Simon Jordan has hit out at the pair for searching for attention with their statements.

“Was it [Marinakis’ behaviour] necessary? Probably not. Was it a poor piece of professionalism from the medical staff? Yeah. Should he have dealt with them offline? Yeah,” he said on talkSPORT.

“Is it necessary for Gary Neville to make those sorts of observations? It feels to me that he and Carragher are just making observations now to get attention.

“It’s a ridiculous conversation that Nuno Espirito Santo, who was brought back from the Middle East by a motivated owner who might have stepped over the line in the eyes of the football world, should be resigning.

“It’s just silly from a leading pundit, not adult conversation worth commenting on.”

MORE ON FOREST FROM F365:

👉Salah leads five metrics, Van Dijk most touches and passes: Premier League player stats…

👉Football fans love to hate and love to scoff; this misery-full weekend left us delighted

👉Premier League winners and losers: Amorim and Ange, Newcastle, Dias, Rusk, Beto, Jackson

Indeed, Espirito Santo has taken a Forest side who nobody thought would be challenging for European football there, and everybody knows what a stellar job he has done.

Neville also didn’t know what Marinakis was talking to him about, so it was something of a leap to suggest he should resign from a club he has made very competitive in a short space of time.

READ MORE: Knackered Nottingham Forest have run out of steam in unexpected Champions League push