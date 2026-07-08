Aurelien Tchouameni reaches agreement and picks between Man Utd and Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are set to miss out on the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni, with three reliable sources claiming that the midfielder has decided to extend his stay at Real Madrid and turn down a potential move to Old Trafford.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has long been reporting Man Utd’s desire to sign Tchouameni from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Casemiro has left Man Utd, who also have Manuel Ugarte on the sidelines.

Man Utd need to sign at least two top-quality midfielders, as manager Michael Carrick aims to compete in the Premier League and the Champions League next season.

There have been growing rumours that Man Utd are going to make a big move for Tchouameni, who is part of the France squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

However, it has now emerged that Tchouameni has decided to sign a new contract with Real Madrid and extend his stay at Estadio Bernabeu.

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Aurelien Tchouameni to stay at Real Madrid

French news outlet RMC Sport has reported: ‘Back in training with the French national team this Wednesday after missing the Round of 16 match against Paraguay (1-0), Aurelien Tchouaméni has other news.

‘According to our information, the midfielder, who came up through the ranks at Girondins de Bordeaux, will extend his contract with Real Madrid.

‘An agreement has been reached between the French international and Los Blancos for a new deal until June 2031.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Tchouameni has agreed to sign a new deal with Madrid.

Romano posted on X at 9:39pm on July 8: “BREAKING: Aurelien Tchouameni to sign new deal at Real Madrid soon, all agreed on contract until June 2031!

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“Real Madrid are ready to sign soon, as @FabriceHawkins @pepealvarezzz reported.

“Man United deal never close due to high salary and Madrid not opening doors to exit.”

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, too, has reported that Tchouameni will stay at Madrid.

The transfer reporter posted on X at 9:44pm on July 8: “Aurelien Tchouameni has verbally agreed a Real Madrid extension keeping him at the club until 2031.

“Real had always been open to offering a new deal, but Jose Mourinho input a key factor to the speed at which it has been agreed.

“First call by @FabriceHawkins”

Jacobs added at 10:13pm: “Understand Tchouameni is set to earn €13m net at Real making him one of the club’s top earners.”

While Man Utd fans will be disappointed to learn that Tchouameni will not move to Old Trafford, Andrey Santos is set to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have a £50million deal in place with Chelsea for Santos, who, according to Romano, will undergo a medical on Thursday.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The player is going to Manchester tomorrow for medical tests and contract signing.

“And so, Andrey Santos to Manchester United is a ‘here we go’.

“There is also a 10 per cent sell-on clause for Chelsea in the deal with Manchester United, and Andrey Santos will sign a five-year deal and one-year option at Man Utd.”

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