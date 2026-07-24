Real Madrid willing to sell Tchouameni to Man Utd for bargain fee after Mourinho reaches decision

Manchester United would be able to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window for just £68million, according to a report.

Earlier this month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Tchouameni has agreed on a new deal with Madrid until 2031.

Madrid, though, have not formally announced the new contract, leading to rumours that Man Utd could still be able to get a deal done for Tchouameni.

On July 14, Man Utd reporter Andy Mitten said on Talk of the Devils: “It sounds like he is, but when I spoke to somebody in Madrid after he had signed the contract, let me just read the text back – ‘They could still sell him’.

“So, there you go. ‘They could still him. I will try to find out’.

“So, the player has obviously done well out of this.

READ: Real Madrid reporter reveals Liverpool plan about signing Vinicius Junior

“This isn’t the first time that this has happened, where a Real Madrid player has benefitted from Manchester United’s interest.

“Look, Utd were interested in him, as you would be, because he’s very good. As I have said on this podcast several times, the player’s perfectly happy in Madrid.

“If that situation changes, he would be perfectly happy to play for Manchester United.

“When I did some calls last week to Madrid, or actually it was the US because that’s where the journalists are covering the Spanish national team, they, one of the points put to me was Real Madrid want to buy big, so they need to sell big.

“So, who do they sell who they can get big money for? Fede Valverde has been told that he’s going to be captain. If you don’t want to be, mate, you can come to Old Trafford as well.

READ MORE: Jacobs ranks likelihood of five Man Utd transfers as INEOS reach agreement for fifth signing

“There’s no issue there. Camavinga wouldn’t bring in as much money.

“So, that is a situation, so him signing a contract. I saw it sort of going off like a light – that’s it, Manchester United won’t be signing him.

“I wasn’t quite so sure that you can write off any deal until the transfer window has closed.”

When asked if there is a chance, Mitten responded: “It looks improbable.

“I think it always looked improbable.

“I think the chance comes if Real Madrid decide that they want to sell one of their very best players because they need money, and money dictates a lot of things in football.”

On Thursday, The Sun claimed that Madrid are willing to sell Tchouameni to Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British publication stated that although new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho ‘had planned on keeping Tchouameni’, but Los Blancos ‘are prepared to cash in for the right fee’.

Man Utd need to pay £68m for Aurelien Tchouameni

The Sun has now revealed how much the ‘right fee’ is, and it is just £68million.

The latest report has noted in its headline: ‘Real Madrid willing to sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd in £68m deal in order to fund ambitious Rodri transfer’.

The report has noted that Mourinho ‘is ready to sell’ the France international defensive midfielder to Man Utd so that Los Blancos ‘can fund a swoop’ for Manchester City and Spain international defensive midfielder Rodri, who is valued at £85m.

As things stand, Tchouameni is the only senior pure defensive midfielder in the Madrid squad, so it is a shock that Los Blancos are ready to sell him.

What is even more of a shock is that Madrid want just £68m for the French star.

In a window where Mateus Fernandes has cost £85m, Sandro Tonali went for £100m and Elliot Anderson was sold for £116m, £68m for a Madrid player who has won LaLiga and the Champions League and has only just agreed on a new deal would be a bargain for Man Utd.

READ NEXT: Transfer rumour ranking: Liverpool attempt last-gasp hijack as Man City close in on next signing

