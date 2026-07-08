Aurelien Tchouameni reaches decision on joining Man Utd as INEOS prepare monster bid

Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Aurelien Tchouameni is open to joining Manchester United from Real Madrid on one condition, with INEOS now prepared to put a mega-money bid on the table, according to reports.

Man Utd will bank Ederson as their first midfield signing of the summer, assuming he passes the second part of his medical in England, of course.

The Red Devils fully intend to make two more addition in the engine room. Casemiro has departed via free agency and agreed to join Inter Miami, while Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL tear at the World Cup.

After missing out on Elliot Anderson, ,Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, Man Utd have fixed their gaze on Alex Scott (Bournemouth) and Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid).

Both deals looked difficult to make, though according to a wildly encouraging update from transfer reporter, Dean Jones, the Tchouameni deal is now possible.

Aurelien Tchouameni open to joining Man Utd

Writing for FlashScore, Jones insisted Tchouameni is well aware Man Utd are making overtures to his agents.

He appreciates the interest, and per the reporter, Tchouameni is now willing to join Man Utd this summer if Real Madrid inform him he’s no longer wanted at the Bernabeu.

Ordinarily, you wouldn’t expect Real Madrid to make that call. However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Los Blancos require exits – and big ones at that – before making further amendments to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Having already signed Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva, the squad is bloated and a big name or two can go.

As such, Jones now states Real Madrid are ‘opening up’ to the idea of cashing in on 26-year-old Tchouameni.

That will be music to the ears of Man Utd and INEOS who have earmarked the Frenchman as quite literally the perfect successor to Casemiro.

What’s more, a recent report from Mundo Deportivo claimed Man Utd are now ready to break the bank and pay more than the £85m they’d set aside for Mateus Fernandes.

Man Utd to put monster bid to Real Madrid

They claimed the Red Devils are prepared to bid ‘over €100m / £85m’ to ensure they lock down the signing they so ‘desperately’ want.

Mundo Deportivo also suggested a blockbuster bid from Man Utd could well prompt Real Madrid to sanction the sale.

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Jones rounded off his update by claiming Man Utd are now expected to make a concerted effort to advance talks in this transfer, both on the player side and with Real Madrid.

However, Jones did stress no final decision will be made by Tchouameni while he’s still focusing on winning the World Cup with France.

Les Bleus have advanced to the quarter-final stages where they’ll square off against Morocco on Thursday night.