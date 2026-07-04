Jose Mourinho reaches decision on selling Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool or Man Utd

Liverpool and Manchester United have suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni, with Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho deciding that he wants to keep the French star.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd have been strongly linked with Tchouameni, who is part of the France squad at the 2026 World Cup.

On June 19, TEAMtalk reported that Liverpool believe that they have a genuine chance of signing Tchouameni.

The reliable news outlet also noted Man Utd’s desire to secure the services of the Real Madrid and France international defensive midfielder.

At the time, it was not clear whether or not new Madrid manager Mourinho would keep the 26-year-old at Estadio Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho wants Aurelien Tchouameni to stay at Real Madrid

However, TEAMtalk has now reported that Mourinho has made up his mind on the future of Tchouameni.

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It has been reported that despite interest from Liverpool and Man Utd, Tchouameni will stay at Madrid.

Mourinho, who is in his second spell in charge of Madrid, has made it clear that the French star ‘will be given the opportunity to establish himself as a guaranteed starter next season’.

Madrid have been looking at making a midfield signing in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez and Rodri of Manchester City have been on Los Blancos’ radar.

However, Madrid have publicly denied that they want to sign Fernandez from Chelsea, while Man City do not want to sell Rodri in the summer transfer window.

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TEAMtalk has further stated: ‘The former AS Monaco midfielder has never actively sought an exit and has consistently made it clear he wanted to succeed at Real if given the opportunity.

‘With Mourinho now prepared to hand him that chance, the expectation is that Tchouameni will stay and play a central role in Madrid’s plans for the new campaign.’

Mourinho’s decision on Tchouameni will come as a huge blow for Rio Ferdinand, who has consistently urged his former club, Man Utd, to sign the France international defensive midfielder.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel last month: “My biggest thing about it (Mourinho going to Real Madrid) is are United going to get Tchouameni?

“Because I keep seeing that talked about, and he’d be one of the first midfielders on my list if we had a possibility of getting someone to go in there to replace Casemiro.

“Tchouameni would be that guy.

“Do you know what? I know I’ve been sitting here saying that Jose is going to be the man to reintegrate Tchouameni and Valverde together and keep them at Real Madrid.

“But I’ve got to say, if Tchouameni has a half a sniff of getting out of that club, Man Utd have to be the first team at the door knocking and make sure he can’t even talk to anybody else. Get him signed, sealed, delivered.”

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