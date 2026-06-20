Ayden Heaven faces Man Utd axe as Red Devils chase Leeds veteran

Ayden Heaven could be sacrificed by Manchester United if the Red Devils succeed in signing Karl Darlow from Leeds this summer.

Heaven joined United from the Arsenal academy in January 2025 and made 17 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last term, including 11 from the start after impressing both Michael Carrick and predecessor Ruben Amorim with his skill and maturity at just 19 years old.

But the teenager could be the victim of United’s push to land a new backup goalkeeper this summer.

Senne Lammens was arguably the Premier League signing of last summer after joining for just £18m from Royal Antwerp.

But with Andre Onana wanting out after a successful loan spell with Trabzonspor and Altay Bayindir also heavily linked with an exit in search of more game time, manager Michael Carrick will need a new second-choice option to call upon next term.

Reports have suggested they’re keen on the return of Sam Johnstone, who came up through the Red Devils academy, following his relegation with Wolves, but The Athletic revealed on Thursday that Darlow – available as a free agent this summer – has also ’emerged as a genuine option’ for the INEOS bosses.

The report adds:

‘Darlow is one of the names being discussed in Manchester, with Sam Johnstone of relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers another, and while none of the conversations are advanced, the club are holding talks to establish costs of possible deals, in terms of fees and wages.’

Carrick’s conundrum

But the arrival of the 35-year-old would present a conundrum for Carrick, and could lead to Heaven being snubbed for the Champions League next season, as detailed by BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone.

He told The United Stand: “I’ve seen Karl Darlow’s name being mentioned. But there’s just one issue, I read up on it today to make sure these facts align. In the UEFA 25 man squads for European competition, you can have a maximum of 17 players who have been “nurtured” outside of your association.

“Of those eight [other] places, a maximum of four is for players trained at clubs other than yours, and four for players who have come through your system, and are over 21. Ayden Heaven is another one who came through Arsenal’s academy, and although he’s under 21, he’s not been there for two years yet.

“That is the reality. I’ve seen Sam Johnstone’s name mentioned, he’d be counted as a homegrown player because he came through Man United’s academy…

“If Karl Darlow came in, he’s an English player but was developed somewhere else. Would that mean you’d bring someone in and it means Ayden Heaven, for instance, couldn’t be registered for European games because he’s not a club-trained player.”