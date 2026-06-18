Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi, who has been linked with Real Madrid

Olivier Giroud has backed his Lille teammate Ayyoub Bouaddi to play for Real Madrid, who are looking at a potential deal for the Morocco international midfielder.

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a new midfielder following the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the manager for the second time in his career.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez is Madrid’s top midfield target, with Mourinho also taking a shine to his Portuguese compatriot and West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes.

According toMarca, Bouaddi is also a midfielder that Madrid are monitoring.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication reported on June 17: ‘Other options remain on the table, and in recent hours, the name of Ayyoub Bouaddi, one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, has also emerged strongly.’

Bouaddi is playing for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup and is one of the best young players in the world.

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The 18-year-old midfielder made 42 appearances for Lille last season, providing one assist in the process.

Olivier Giroud is a huge fan of Bouaddi and has backed his Lille team-mate to join Madrid, should he improve his finishing.

Olivier Giroud raves about Lille teammate Ayyoub Bouaddi

AS has quoted Giroud as saying about Bouaddi: “At Lille, we make fun of Bouaddi a lot because of his finishing.

“If he has that quality, he will be playing for Real Madrid next year.

“He’s very similar to Busquets.

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“He’s got his head screwed on right.

“It’s going to be difficult to keep him at Lille.

“I’m sure they’ll pay more than 70 million for him.”

The Mirror has quoted Giroud as saying about Bouaddi: “There’s a 21-year age gap between Ayyoub and me, he’s a great guy on and off the pitch.

“Wow, he blew me away.

“He’s the one who amazes me the most on a daily basis, even if there are other good young players.

“The maturity he has, the thinking…me, at 17, I was in the U19 national league.

“I was light years away from that.

“I call him my little one but he is already a big boy, very mature, with extraordinary values.

“I really wish him a great career because he is a beautiful person in addition to being a top player.”

There is interest in Bouaddi from Arsenal and Liverpool, too, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing that the two Premier League clubs have already held talks with the agents of the Morocco international midfielder.

Romano told Time2Play: “Paris Saint-Germain have had him on their list for months, though midfield isn’t their priority this summer.

“Arsenal and Liverpool, meanwhile, have already met with his agents multiple times since January.

“Expect twists and late entries because this kid is the real deal.

“Juventus had shown interest as far back as April 2025, but the financials simply weren’t there to make it work.”

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