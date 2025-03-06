AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

This promises to be a very uncomfortable evening for Tottenham, who routinely find ways to make life hard for themselves at the best of times.

AZ Alkmaar crashed out of last season’s Champions League without an away win, but let’s not forget they led at Villa Park until the 61st minute.

They were much more of a nuisance on home soil, beating Legia Warsaw and Zrinjski en route to nine points. They remain unbeaten at AFAS Stadion in this year’s Europa League.

Galatasaray did not win in two trips to the Netherlands and were eliminated 6-3 on aggregate in the play-off round. AS Roma and Fenerbahçe were also vanquished.

Tottenham may point to the fact they beat AZ at home, but (the doomed) Ange Postecoglou’s walking wounded have struggled on the road, often conceding in bunches.

Thursday night’s game could be a tough watch if you’re a Spurs fan, but at least the rest of us will be able to enjoy a cracking contest full of goals.

AZ Alkmaar team news

There’s a familiar face spearheading the AZ attack in the form of Troy Parrott, last season’s top scorer who used to ply his trade at Tottenham.

The hosts will be without Jayden Addai, Ruben van Bommel and Mexx Meerdink, as well as Sven Mijnans, a dangerous number 10 who has had a hand in 13 goals this season.

Zico Buurmeester has filled the void by chipping in with 1.79 chances created and 0.45 goals per 90 minutes this season.

Jordy Clasy and Peer Koopmeiners, brother of ex AZ midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, will form the base of the midfield.

AZ Alkmaar expected line-up

Owusu-Oduro – Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolfe – Clasie, Koopmeiners – Poku, Buurmeester, Lahdo – Parrott

Tottenham team news

The good news for Spurs is they’ve gradually gotten healthier in recent weeks, with Vicario, Destiny Udogie, and James Maddison all returning from injury.

Dominic Solanke and Ricarlison are also nearing a return, though they’re not expected to feature on Thursday.

The bad news is that Dejan Kulusevski, who has swung more than a few games in Tottenham’s favour this season, is set to miss out.

There’s a chance Micky van de Ven and Christian Romero could be fit enough to play a part, though Kevin Danso and Archie Gray are likely to continue at centre back.

Main man Son-Heung Min is expected to join Mathys Tel and Brennan Johnson in the attack, even though Wilson Odobert started on the left against Man City last time out.

Tottenham expected line-up

Vicario – Spence, Gray, Danso, Udogie – Maddison, Bissouma, Sarr – Johnson, Tel, Son

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham: How to watch and listen

This match is available to watch on TNT Sports 3 and Discover+. Live radio coverage will be provided by talkSPORT on DAB Radio.

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham stats

Richarlison scored to hand Tottenham a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the group stages of the Europa League. That was the first meeting between the sides.

Spurs have a strong European record against Dutch sides, winning seven and drawing two of 11, including a famous late comeback against Ajax which took them to the Champions League final.

Both sides have been good for goals with their league phase games averaging 3.25 each.

AZ are unbeaten in 16 Europa League matches on home soil dating back to 2017.

Both teams scored in five of AZ’s six home matches in this year’s competition, with four of those producing three or more goals.

Spurs have conceded at least one goal in each of their previous 14 Europa League away matches.

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham referee stats

Rade Obrenovic will take charge of the contest at AFAS Stadion, marking his seventh appearance of the season at the top level.

Despite appearing more lenient with an average of 23.17 fouls awarded, he’s been quick to point to the spot over the years.

The Slovenian has awarded a penalty in 41% of games he’s refereed dating back to a Nations League fixture in 2020.

England were the beneficiary of two of said spot kicks as they thrashed San Marino 10-0 in a World Cup Qualifier under his watch.

He also has a habit of handing out two or more cards per side, as Monaco and Benfica found out when seeing three each in November, when Monaco’s Wilfried Slingo was sent off.

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham prediction

AZ Alkmaar 12/5 – Draw 13/5 – Tottenham Evens

We have to remember this is the first leg so the game doesn’t need to be won on Thursday.

That said, Ange only knows one way and we’re willing to predict that the hosts will fight fire with fire.

AZ have both scored and conceded 13 goals in the Europa League this season, matching Spurs average of 3.25 goals per match. The visitors have achieved that average by scoring 17 and conceding nine.

The biggest concern for Spurs in Alkmaar is their less than full strength defence; Kevin Danso is likely to make his first European start for the club and could partner Archie Gray.

The talented youngster will no doubt play for England one day, but it won’t be as a defender. He lacks the positional awareness of an experienced centre-back, often found wanting for goals scored at his nearest post.

See below our predictions for the game, including a 9/2 Bet Builder if you’re feeling brave.