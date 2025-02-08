Arsenal legend Alan Smith has hit back at Alf-Inge Haaland after his comments about the Gunners and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The father of Erling Haaland replied to an Arsenal post on social media showing Lewis-Skelly copying the Manchester City superstar’s celebration.

An unlikely Haaland and Lewis-Skelly feud was born when the former asked the latter “Who the f**k are you” during a feisty Premier League clash between Man City and Arsenal earlier this season.

The Gunners teenager’s celebration after scoring in last Sunday’s 5-1 win against Pep Guardiola’s side has caused a big reaction, with Arsenal fans loving it and rival fans loving criticising it.

Gunners legend Smith has said his piece, laughing off Alf-Inge’s comments and telling the ex-City midfielder he “can’t live your life through your son”.

“Haaland’s dad had a little chip, didn’t he?” he said. “Saying, ‘Oh, yeah, all those trophies you’ve won,’ or something like that. I thought, ‘Oh, leave it’. It’s just funny!

“By the way, Alf-Inge, you didn’t win much! Back in your box. You can’t live your life through your son, you know. It was a great moment, wasn’t it?

“Those kinds of things are great.”

Graeme Souness also commented on Lewis-Skelly’s celebration, praising the 18-year-old for showing attitude, while also telling him “to wind his neck in”, because Souness.

“He put in a strong performance during Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat of Manchester City last weekend which included him mimicking Erling Haaland’s goal celebration after extending his team’s lead,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“I love attitude in all walks of life – and not just in the football world. People who go out there and say: ‘This is me. I’m going to do this.’ I like to see players who have b******s, too.

“But I have to say, having seen that celebration, I think he needs to wind his neck in.

“At 18, it’s a bit early to be going down the road of mimicking a player like Haaland, someone who’s achieved great things in our league.

“Wait till you’ve won a few things in our game, son. Just give it a few years. Listen and learn every day until then. Know that someone so young going down that road is not a good look.”

