Bad champions? Man City & the five worst Premier League title defences in history

Manchester City are on course for one of the worst title defences in the history of the Premier League following their unbelievable mid-season slump.

We’ve seen some spectacular collapses from reigning Premier League champions before but we’ve never quite seen anything like this in terms of form. In all competitions, City have lost nine of their last 11 matches and no side in the Premier League has picked up fewer points since the start of November.

Of course, Pep Guardiola’s side are still sixth in the table. It’s only Christmas and they have time to recover and up with a respectable placing in the final table, but any hopes of making it five titles in a row are surely long gone.

Read the article at Planet Football.